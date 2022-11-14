By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 20:33

Legendary American chat show host hospitalised with serious burns following car accident

Jay Leno, the renowned American chat show host suffered serious burns after one of his cars burst into flames in his garage at home.

As revealed today, Monday, November 14, the renowned American chat show host Jay Leno was hospitalised yesterday Sunday 13. He was rushed to the burns unit of a hospital suffering from serious burns, according to the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

The legendary 72-year-old former Tonight Show presenter reportedly received serious burns to his face when one of his cars suddenly burst into flames in the garage at his Los Angeles home.

According to a TMZ source who had direct knowledge of the incident, Jay suffered burns to the left side of his face. Thankfully the flames didn’t affect his eye or ear they added.

No further information has been released regarding his condition, but it is known that Jay was taken to the Grossman Burn Centre. All of his work engagements for the remainder of this week have reportedly been cancelled.

He had been scheduled to make an appearance yesterday at the Financial Brand conference. The organisers reported that Jay had been prevented from attending due to a ‘very serious medical emergency’.