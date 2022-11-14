BREAKING: Russia claim to have taken Ukraine’s Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 November 2022 • 12:47
RUSSIAN state-controlled media outlet RIA reported that Russia has taken Ukraine’s Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.
The Russian Ministry of Defence reportedly told the news outlet: “On 14 November, as a result of fierce fighting, Russian troops completely liberated the village of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”
Earlier this month, there had been reports that Ukrainian forces were engaged in battles with Russian troops in Pavlivka.
Mixed reports followed.
Some reports suggested that Ukraine had retreated while others said there were no Russian forces anyway in the region and had retreated themselves.
On November 4, the prominent Twitter account @wartranslated wrote: “Ukrainian warriors at a position near Yehorivka, near Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast. Surrounded but not surrendered. Video is taken on 1 November, the commander later made a decision to retreat due to relentless pressure.”
Ukrainian warriors at a position near Yehorivka, near Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast. Surrounded but not surrendered. Video is taken on 1 November, the commander later made a decision to retreat due to relentless pressure. pic.twitter.com/O671tbGI5O
— Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 4, 2022
However, @WarMonitor3 wrote: “Ukrainian forces are in full control of Pavlivka after successful counterattacks.”
This was responded to on November 14, with one person writing: “Full control of Pavlivka” Not anymore.”
A video shared by @UnerkannatW on November 14 reportedly shows captured Ukrainian soldiers at Pavlivka.
⚠️🇷🇺🇺🇦Captured Ukrainian soldiers at #Pavlovka/#Pavlivka.
[#Ugledar/#Vuhledar offensive] pic.twitter.com/sYG6kEhJ5y
— UnerkanntAnDerWand (@UnerkanntW) November 14, 2022
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
