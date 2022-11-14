Can Dogeliens achieve critical mass in the NFT Market like Solana and Enjin Coin?

By EWN • 14 November 2022 • 10:30

Dogeliens (DOGET) is receiving huge attention in the coin market as the next big cryptocurrency that will bring huge investments to the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the Dogeliens (DOGET) token is attracting crypto users from the meme coin markets to its highly-anticipated NFT-powered metaverse.

Read on to discover why the Dogeliens is already gaining millions of fans in the cryptocurrency market pre-launch and why you stand to benefit from buying into the DOGET token’s pre-sale.

Dogeliens: Alien dogs taking crypto to outer space

Dogeliens (DOGET) is the new cryptocurrency using hype from its self-propagating community to onboard crypto users to the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

The Dogeliens (DOGET) token grants its holders minting rights to a unique item in the Dogeliens Army non-fungible token (NFT) collection. In addition, owners of a Dogeliens Army upgradable NFT will have premium access to Dogeliens’ (DOGET) Puptopia metaverse.

The Dogeliens token is available for purchase, with bonuses attached to every successful purchase in its first six pre-sale stages. Moreover, buyers who purchase Dogeliens tokens within ten minutes of registration receive a 45% bonus on their first purchase.

Furthermore, buyers who make multiple purchases of Dogeliens tokens are entitled to 75%, 100%, and 125% bonuses on their second, third and fourth purchases, respectively.

Capturing huge NFT Investments with Solana

Solana (SOL) is one of the most popular blockchain platforms that use the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus protocol to validate transactions.

Solana’s (SOL) Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism eliminates the energy-intensive drawbacks of crypto mining and increases the number of transactions per second confirmed on the blockchain.

Solana holders who stake SOL tokens can operate nodes for confirming blocks of transactions. These node operators are rewarded with 7% of their Solana stake for securing the blockchain’s history.

The Solana token is used to mint non-fungible token (NFT) collections, which form the core assets of blockchain-powered games. Subsequently, owners of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can sell them for profit on various marketplaces that accept the Solana (SOL) token, such as Magic Eden, OpenSea, and Solanart.

During the current crypto crash, Solana NFT sales have reached an all-time high due to the low gas fees used in minting. Thus, the Solana NFT market has grown to a multi-million dollar industry and is expected to onboard millions of new users to the blockchain crypto industry.

Enjin Coin supports innovative Crypto Assets

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the native cryptocurrency of the Enjin Network, a gaming company that builds gaming products on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Enjin Coin is the platform’s utility token that blockchain developers use to infuse value into digital assets created on the Enjin platform.

Users of the Enjin platform lock Enjin Coin tokens in their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), thus increasing the scarcity of the ENJ token and the value of their blockchain assets.

Holders of Enjin Coin (ENJ) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can “melt” their crypto assets at any time to reclaim the ENJ value locked within.

Hence, Enjin Coin has become a digital store of value for gamers and NFT collectors. The Enjin Coin (ENJ) is one of the most valuable NFT gaming tokens in the crypto market and is expected to maintain its value appreciation.

Conclusion

The latest crypto news shows that the Dogeliens (DOGET) token is bringing new investors to the non-fungible token (NFT) market. The Dogeliens token’s use cases make it a very attractive investment choice for new and old investors in the cryptocurrency market.

So, why not use the Dogeliens pre-sale as a potential opportunity to secure huge returns on your capital investments?

Find out more about the impressive Dogeliens (DOGET) token by following the links below:

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

