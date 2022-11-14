BREAKING: Beloved former Top Gear presenter passes away

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 November 2022 • 17:19

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, November 14 following the news that former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has passed away.

The former Top Gear presenter passed away “at home this morning (Monday, November 14) with family around her” following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The news of Sue Baker’s death was first shared by The Guild of Motoring Writers on Twitter, of which Baker was the vice president.

The GoMW wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn our vice-president and former chair, @carscribe Sue Baker, passed away this morning following a long illness.

“Sue was a pioneer for women in automotive journalism and a former presenter of @BBC_TopGear. A full tribute will be published later.”

We are deeply saddened to learn our vice-president and former chair, @carscribe Sue Baker, passed away this morning following a long illness. Sue was a pioneer for women in automotive journalism and a former presenter of @BBC_TopGear. A full tribute will be published later. pic.twitter.com/pmEk88joOl — The GoMW (@gomw_uk) November 14, 2022

A statement from the family followed alongside the Twitter caption: “It is with sadness that Sue’s family shares this news. Thank you to everyone sharing memories, we are taking solice in them.”

The statement read: “It is with very great sadness, that we share the news of Sue’s passing.

“A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy.

“She passed at home this morning with family around her.”

It added: “She was a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover.

“She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her.

“We know she meant so much to so many.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND.”

It is with sadness that Sue's family shares this news. Thank you to everyone sharing memories, we are taking solice in them. pic.twitter.com/CvjxuU8uQO — Sue Baker (@carscribe) November 14, 2022

Sue Baker joined Top Gear from Series 4 in 1980 before her departure in 1991 (Series 25). She would appear in over 107 episodes

At the time of her leaving the popular British motoring programme, Baker was the longest-serving host of the show in terms of the number of episodes, and was the longest in terms of longevity, having presented the show for 11 years.

Tributes flooded social media following the news.

Tyler Heatley wrote: “Sue was a real mentor to me when I started my career. She gave me so much good advice and we always had a laugh on launches. Her passing is incredibly sad and our industry has lost a true legend. RIP @carscribe Sue Baker x”

Sue was a real mentor to me when I started my career. She gave me so much good advice and we always had a laugh on launches. Her passing is incredibly sad and our industry has lost a true legend.

RIP @carscribe Sue Baker x pic.twitter.com/zeQWE3sPCI — Tyler Heatley (@thecarbloke) November 14, 2022

Phil Tromans said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Sue Baker @carscribe. A grandee of the motoring industry, a former Top Gear presenter and a huge help to me as a young journalist. Here she is hacking a Volvo to pieces in Sweden. She will be much missed.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Sue Baker @carscribe. A grandee of the motoring industry, a former Top Gear presenter and a huge help to me as a young journalist. Here she is hacking a Volvo to pieces in Sweden. She will be much missed. pic.twitter.com/R2D6un3OYk — Phill Tromans (@PhillTromans) November 14, 2022

Liam Bird said: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Sue Baker, she helped to make Top Gear and Rally Report such essential viewing.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Sue Baker, she helped to make Top Gear and Rally Report such essential viewing.https://t.co/gWuSeKolSf — Liam Bird (@bird_liam) November 14, 2022

“So very sad to hear of the passing of Sue Baker @carscribe Sue was a great supporter of #OnSpeed appearing on it several times. It was a great pleasure to have spent time with her at car launches, in airports, in the bar, in cars and at at motor races. We will miss her,” Gareth Jones wrote.

So very sad to hear of the passing of Sue Baker @carscribe Sue was a great supporter of #OnSpeed appearing on it several times. It was a great pleasure to have spent time with her at car launches, in airports, in the bar, in cars and at at motor races. We will miss her,#RIP pic.twitter.com/lLJ34MAd16 — Gareth Jones (@GarethJonesTV) November 14, 2022

While another wrote: “Really sad news to hear that former Top Gear presenter @carscribe has died, she was very talented and it was such an honour to be followed by her on Twitter, RIP Sue Baker.”

Really sad news to hear that former Top Gear presenter @carscribe has died, she was very talented and it was such an honour to be followed by her on Twitter, RIP Sue Baker. pic.twitter.com/ci5wN6fhwD — autoism (@AutoismC) November 14, 2022

