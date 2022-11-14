Heartbreak as Australian footballer Heather Anderson, 28, dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

By Vickie Scullard • 14 November 2022 • 9:51

Adelaide Crows shocked by unexpected death of former AFLW star Heather Anderson, 28. Credit: Adelaide Crows AFLW/Twitter.

THE Adelaide Crows say that they are ‘deeply saddened’ by the unexpected death of former AFLW star Heather Anderson, aged 28.

The Australian club released a brief statement today, Monday, confirming the death of the 28-year-old, and spoke of their sadness at Ms Anderson’s passing.

The statement said: “The Adelaide Football Club is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Premiership player Heather Anderson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone added in a separate statement: ‘Words cannot express the deep sadness amongst the AFL and AFLW community at this time. Our sincerest condolences are to the Anderson family.

“On behalf of the AFL, I would like to express my deepest compassion to Heather’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

The Adelaide Football Club is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Premiership player Heather Anderson. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4aUz8GZ8p7 — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) November 14, 2022

Ms Anderson, a former army medic, was selected by the Crows as pick number 10 in the 2016 AFLW draft and became the first Northern Territory-based player drafted by the club.

Sadly an injury in her debut season affected her play, with the defender overcoming a serious shoulder injury, reports the Daily Mail.

Ms Anderson played eight games as the Crows won their maiden premiership by beating Brisbane 4.11 (35) to 4.5 (29) in the Grand Final, but she dislocated her shoulder and eventually had to undergo career-ending surgery.

She was a recognisable AFLW figure due to her trademark pink headgear, which she began wearing early in her career to help her mum, who is vision impaired, spot her on the field.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.