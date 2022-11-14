Community’s incredible response after Isaiah Johns, 9, shot during ‘road rage incident’

By Vickie Scullard • 14 November 2022 • 8:56

Isaiah Johns, 9, was shot during 'road rage incident'. Credit: Go Fund Me/Victoria Grieco.

A LOCAL community has mobilised an incredible response after Isaiah Johns, 9, was shot apparently during a road rage incident in Renton, Washington State.

The youngster was shot in the face and chest on Friday following the incident, which happened on state Route 167 in Renton.

Isaiah was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but after surgery, his family say he is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The local community has set up a Go Fund Me page to help Isaiah with his long road of recovery as Washington State Police continue to look for the suspect, whose vehicle has been widely shared in a bid to find the person responsible.

The page says of Isaiah: “He is alive and well! It is incredible what Isaiah has gone through; he seems to be in good spirits. Thank you all for the support and love.”

So far more than $16,500 have been raised for the youngster

The car believed to be involved in the incident, a dark blue ford mustang, with writing on the lower part of the windshield, allegedly left the scene on SW Grady Way toward Carr St.

“The suspect shot into the car on the driver’s side and it ricocheted through and hit his son who was in the passenger seat,” said Arun Vaidyanathan, who works at Brotherton Cadillac where the father of the child stopped for help after driving away from the shooter.

“We got a first aid kit and one of our salespersons who’s trained administered first aid until the medics and the police came.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.