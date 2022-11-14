By Guest Writer • 14 November 2022 • 12:30

Enjoy the beauty of the Gardens at night Credit: Luces de Malaga Facebook

AFTER the success of last year’s Malaga Botanical Gardens Christmas light show, a completely new attraction STELA will be launched on Sunday November 27.

This luminous route has been created in order to allow visitors to accompany the Three Wise Men on their magical journey following the Star of the East.

Millions of glowing bulbs will illuminate this imaginative 2.2-kilometre route as visitors pass through more than 20 different innovative light installations allowing them to view such historic sites such as Persia, Babylon and Bethlehem.

When night falls, the Garden will become even more beautiful as the illuminations transport those following the route to a completely new world of mystery and magic and last year, some 110,000 people were delighted by their visit.

As you journey through the display, you can also stop and enjoy a drink or a bite to eat at one of the conveniently located food trucks.

The show will run from Monday to Sunday until January 8 with access from 6.30pm to 9pm and the park closes at 11pm although it may also be closed on public holidays, so check when booking.

Depending on the day chosen, tickets will cost between €12 and €14 and can be purchased exclusively at https://laslucesdelbotanicomalaga.com/en/entradas/ which offers discounts for the elderly, young, disabled and groups.

Thank you for reading 'Malaga Botanical Gardens Christmas light show'