Matt Hancock lies in underground chamber surrounded by snakes on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 23:55

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The ‘Deserted Down Under’ trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ saw Matt Hancock lying in an underground chamber surrounded by snakes.

Matt Hancock faced his daily Bushtucker trial tonight, Monday, November 14, on ‘I’m A Celebrity’. This time he had to tackle ‘Deserted Down Under’. Basically, he had to lie inside a closed chamber deep in the ground while attempting to find keys from holes in the wall that contained various bugs.

Once he had a key, he had to work out which of the 11 padlocks hanging on the wall – with stars attached – the key opened. It might sound easy but not when you are joined by 30 snakes. Turning off the lights was not a great help either, but Matt managed to open seven padlocks. That meant seven meals for camp.

For the first time in the history of the show, two contestants failed to have a go at swapping their Dingo Dollars for a ‘snack for camp’. Owen and Scarlette ran out of time while trying to match eight currencies with the flags of eight nations.

Back in Snake Rock, Mike recalled the moment he ripped his trousers at a wedding. He did it in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. As his trousers split the hole exposed his boxers with the caption ‘nibble my nuts’ on them.

Chris Moyles told Matt about the moment he was told he was going to lose his job hosting the iconic Breakfast Show on Radio One. After 15 years in the biggest job in British radio, he felt he had a good run and that it had been a good journey, with everything happening for a reason.

Camel’s shoulder was tonight’s delicacy served up for dinner and once again everybody seemed to enjoy it, albeit a small meal with only seven stars courtesy of Matt.

The public had been voting for the next trial which is called ‘Angel of Agony’. What a massive surprise when Matt was not picked. Instead, Babatunde, Boy George, and Chris will face the trial tomorrow, Tuesday 15.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.