New Spanish road signs for 2023 announced

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 November 2022 • 17:00

Vehicle emission restrictions - Credit N332.es

A number of new Spanish road signs have been announced for 2023 according to driving site N332.

According to a Facebook post by the organisation on Monday, November 14 the new signage will be rolled out during 2023.

N332 say that the meaning of the majority of the signs should be obvious, however, they have advised everyone to familiarise themselves with the changes.

Some are said to be merely updates like the replacement of the steam locomotive on the level crossing sign, with a modern engine.

New signage includes a warning for boars crossing the road and a new sign warning of reduced visibility. The latter applying to areas where fog, rain, snow, smoke or other phenomena could reduce visibility for drivers.

Another new sign is the prohibition of personal mobility vehicles, electric scooters and the like. There is also a sign that obliges cyclists to dismount and continue on foot.

A new and perhaps less obvious sign is the one that prohibits access for vehicles based on their emissions.

Full details of the new Spanish road signs are available on the N332 website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.