Rare Covid-19 symptom that affects children and young people revealed

14 November 2022

A RARE Covid-19 symptom that affects children and young people has been revealed as around one in 40 people have the virus in the UK.

On top of the usual signs of the virus, such as a cough, headache, and fever, a new one has been added to the list.

The latest rare symptom highlighted by a doctor is blistered feet, also called ‘Covid toes’, and has been labelled as a rare symptom associated with the virus.

Covid toes affects the skin, causing discolouration and swelling on the toes.

The Royal College of Podiatry issued advice on the painful problem, which they say presents as ‘chilblain-like lesions’ and is more often found in children and young people, reports the Manchester Evening News.

“Classic chilblains are defined as cold induced, erythematous or violaceous lesions accompanied by itching, oedema, pain or burning, blistering or ulceration,” they said.

“However, Covid-19 led to a wave of perniosis associated without any cold exposure,” said an update from the body, published earlier this year.

Research suggests that Covid toes were also “predominantly a paediatric problem” – although a few cases were reported in adults of all ages.

Clinical lead at online pharmacy, The Independent Pharmacy, Dr Donald Grant said: “Blistered feet (or Covid toes) are a rare symptom associated with coronavirus. In some cases, the virus can affect your skin causing discolouration and swelling around your toes.

“As Covid is still such a new virus the exact reason that this happens is not fully understood by virologists and dermatologists. The symptom, which can also affect your hands, results in blisters and the development of itchy painful bumps.

“Covid toes can appear at any age. That said, the symptom does seem most prevalent in children, teenagers, and young adults. The typical first signs of Covid toes are swelling and discolouration, firstly turning red and then purple as the condition progresses.

“If you spot the early signs of Covid toes, take a test. Positive tests for those who present these symptoms should be reported to a doctor as research into the phenomenon is ongoing. It seems coronavirus continues to surprise us over two years on.”

Around one in 40 people currently have coronavirus nationally, according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

