Russia’s ‘cut price’ version of McDonald’s expands internationally

By Vickie Scullard • 14 November 2022 • 8:11

Russia's cut price McDonald's 'Tasty and That's It' expands internationally. Credit: TASS.

RUSSIA’S discounted version of McDonald’s has made its first move into the international market.

The fast food chain, Vkusno I Tochka, ‘Tasty and That’s It’, has expanded into Belarus, the company said in a statement.

“Vkusno I Tochka is completing the procedure for transferring the exclusive rights under a franchising agreement to a Belarusian chain of fast food establishments managed by KSB Victory Restaurants,” the statement said.

He clarified by explaining that during the transitional period it will continue to operate under the McDonald’s brand.

The company will start working under the new brand within a few weeks after all the necessary legal procedures are wrapped up and organizational issues are resolved, reports TASS, the Russian News Agency.

McDonald’s shut down all of its restaurants in Russia on March 14, 2022 within weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, withdrawing from the country two months later.

There are currently 25 fast food establishments open in six cities around Belarus. The decision to continue operating under the Vkusno I Tochka franchise will enable the company to save more than 2,000 jobs, while continuing to fulfill all previously accepted obligations to its employees, the company stressed.

The statement said that during its six months of operations, Vkusno I Tochka has fully recovered the supply chain and adapted logistics for the smooth operation of all network enterprises in the Russian market.

“Signing a franchise agreement is a very important step for our company. We are entering a new market for us. Now Vkusno I Tochka will operate not only in Russia, but also in Belarus, and this is just the beginning,” said Alexander Govor, the owner of the fast food chain.

In May this year McDonald’s, whose share in this market reached 7 per cent, announced its withdrawal from Russia and, through the mediation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, sold the business to Alexander Govor.

Vkusno I Tochka is currently represented in 62 Russian regions. The company has resumed the operation of enterprises nationwide. At present, more than 830 venues are open.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.