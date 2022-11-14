BREAKING NEWS: Sergei Lavrov hospitalised in Indonesia after arriving for G20 meeting

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 November 2022 • 11:21

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is reported to have been hospitalised after arriving in Indonesia for the G20 summit.

His hospitalisation has been reported by Associated Press on Monday, November 14 but denied by Russian state press.

Officials spoken to by the respected news agency say that Lavrov has a heart condition, however, there has been no confirmation that he has either been hospitalised or that he is ill.

BREAKING: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taken to the hospital after arriving for the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesian officials say. https://t.co/F3oUhTsCGf — The Associated Press (@AP) November 14, 2022

A spokesperson for the minister called it fake news and his ministry posted a video of him smiling. The video is accompanied by a simple message that says this is all part of a “political game.”

The governor of the Indonesian island of Bali has confirmed that Lavrov was indeed in the hospital for a “check-up.” But he is said to have left the hospital and is said to be in good health.

Russian state news agency TASS has reported his arrival in Bali and confirmed that he is in his hotel preparing for the meeting following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s withdrawal.

The remaining members would like to have seen Russia withdraw from the meeting completely as it is a distraction given their war in Ukraine. However, the host country Indonesia opposed their withdrawal.

British newspapers have said that no group photo will be taken this year as leaders do not want to be seen with the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov who was hospitalised on arrival in Indonesia.

