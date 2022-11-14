By Matthew Roscoe • 14 November 2022 • 15:09

Spain one of the most "FIFA-obsessed" countries in the world, new research reveals. Image: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN has been named one of the most “FIFA-obsessed” countries in the world, according to new research.

While the UK claimed top spot as the most “FIFA-obsessed” country in the world, Spain also placed high on the list, a study by independent online casino comparison service CasinoAlpha revealed.

CasinoAlpha analysed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword “FIFA 23” in the last 12 months worldwide to discover which country had been searching the most for the freshly released game.

EA Sport’s FIFA 23 had been highly anticipated ahead of the World Cup, especially in the UK, which recorded the highest level of searches for the game during the last twelve months.

Denmark placed second place for its ‘FIFA 23 obsession’, while Norway came in third, despite this year’s failure in qualifying for the World Cup.

The Netherlands was in fourth place, while the world’s fifth most FIFA 23-obsessed state was Ireland.

Spain and Sweden were sixth and eighth.

According to the data, the US ranked as one of the least obsessed with FIFA 23.

A spokesperson for CasinoAlpha commented on the findings: “It is interesting how regardless of the analysis being conducted on a worldwide scale, the countries that are the most interested in the game are all Europeans. This is probably due to the sport’s popularity in the continent.

“Moreover, the interest seems to be concentrated the most in northern Europe, as seven out of 10 countries are located in that area.”

The study was conducted by CasinoAlpha, a website that offers informative pages free of charge to educate the United Kingdom customer to make wiser financial decisions.

Spain recently announced its squad for Qatar, which caused a little stir after manager Luis Enrique left out Liverpool’s Thiago Alcântara, PSG’s Sergio Ramos and Manchester United’s David de Gea.

