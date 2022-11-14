By Laura Kemp • 14 November 2022 • 16:47

StartGroup: Innovative technology and marketing for the real estate sector

StartGroup Estate Agency, founded in 2003 by Christofer Fogelberg from Sweden and his Dutch partner Pascal van der Woude, is one of the most trusted and well-known estate agencies on the Costa del Sol, including the popular areas of Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Marbella, La Cala, and Calahonda.

Why use StartGroup?

Selling and listing with StartGroup will put your property streets ahead of others on the market and give you the best possible start to the whole journey. Using innovative technology, print and online marketing, professional photographers, trained valuers, major internet platforms and social media channels, StartGroup will make sure your property makes its way in front of the best potential buyers!

If you are confused about the paperwork, legalities and fees required for selling a property in Spain, we don’t blame you! However, with agents that can speak 10 languages including Spanish, English, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, French, German, Russian and Ukrainian, the dedicated team can help you through the sales process in a language that you – and potential buyers – can understand.

Property valuations with StartGroup

Their trained valuers have long and extensive experience valuing properties and know their respective areas in depth. Using professional tools, they create tailor-made market reports for each property and discuss qualities and conditions on-site with the owner to negotiate the final sales price to publish. Their valuers will visit your property with their professional photography equipment and take a series of high-quality images that will be edited for use in your advertisements.

A listing form with qualities and conditions is filled out to be used for the advert and, based on their knowledge of the municipality, area, urbanisation and the property itself, a description of the property will also be written and translated for use in all marketing. With StartGroup, you can trust that they will be with you through every step of the process and get you the best valuation for your property.

Marketing your property with StartGroup

StartGroup have a specific marketing department, dedicated to sales. They advertise their listings in several languages and use both print and online media – giving you full coverage for potential buyers. With 20 years of experience, StartGroup has found the perfect combination of new and old advertising methods and continually strives to stay ahead of other agencies by using and investing in the most innovative technologies.

StartGroup won´t force any of their clients to sign an exclusive agreement with them, however, if you do, you will have access to extensive marketing, presentation and other great perks to ensure a quick sale! A 6-month minimum exclusive agreement includes:

A professional virtual guided tour with a walk-through

Professional floor plans of your property

A drone overview of the area surrounding the property and services in the vicinity

A free energy efficiency certificate

Presentation in the ´featured property´ section of their website in 5 languages

A dedicated Google Adwords budget for featured properties

Paid placement on national and international property portals across Europe

The agents at StartGroup

All of the agents at StartGroup have external training on a yearly basis and they are all certified in European and Spanish Anti Money Laundering procedures, GDPR & Spanish Data Protection and Andalucian Property law D.21872005. In September 2021, Start Group was the first company in the world to get fully certified in the new training programme launched by the international association of property professionals, AIPP, based in London. With StartGroup, you can be certain that all rules, regulations and laws are followed and all properties are of the highest standards.

The team will guide you through the taxes and fees required such as the taxes payable by the vendor in Andalucia, municipal plusvalia, capital gains tax, and fiscal retention for non-residents.

Get in touch with StartGroup

StartGroup has a great local presence and three offices along the Costa del Sol. Their first office was established in 2003 in Calahonda, Mijas, which is now their head office. Property valuer David Hemmings who speaks English and Spanish will be pleased to assist you here with all of your selling needs!

Their second office is located in Torrequebrada, Benalmadena and was opened in September 2021. Property valuer Daniel Holmquist, who speaks Swedish, English and Spanish, will get you all the help you need in this area!

StartGroup´s third office is located in La Cala de Mijas and was opened in July 2022. Their property valuer here is Nicolás Fedak who speaks German, Spanish and English and will be more than happy to hear from you.

Take a look at the website: Click here

Take a look at the Facebook page: Click here

Calahonda office

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 7pm, Saturdays and holidays 10am until 2pm

Office Address: CC El Zoco, local 33 Calahonda, Mijas Costa, 29649 Calahonda, Malaga, Spain

Telephone: +34 952 90 48 90

Email: [email protected]

La Cala Office

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 6pm, Saturdays and holidays 10am until 2pm

Office Address: C. de la Noria, 1, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

Telephone: +34 952 90 48 90

Email: [email protected]

Benalmadena Office

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 7pm, Saturdays and holidays 10am until 2pm

Office Address: Avenida Europa 1, Torrequebrada, 29630 Benalmadena Costa, Malaga, Spain

Telephone: +34 952 00 33 32

Email: [email protected]

