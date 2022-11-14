By Laura Kemp • 14 November 2022 • 10:14

StartGroup: Your trusted estate agents in La Cala, Costa del Sol

Founded in 2003 on the basis of “Service from start to finish” StartGroup is now known as one of the most trusted and reliable estate agencies on the coast with offices in the prestigious areas of Benalmadena, La Cala and Calahonda.

These locations have been strategically planned to offer services between Malaga and Estepona, including the cosmopolitan area of Marbella and the buzzing town of Fuengirola, which are all popular places for expats wishing to buy a second home or a permanent property in Spain. The multilingual estate agents at StartGroup, speaking Spanish, English, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, French, German, Russian and Ukrainian, are all experts in the field and know the Costa del Sol areas like the back of their hands.

Founders Christofer Fogelberg from Sweden and his Dutch partner Pascal van der Woude have been in the real estate business for more than 20 years, starting out at Interealty, the biggest international estate agency in Spain at the time. After gaining unrivalled experience and obtaining their qualifications, Christofer and Pascal wanted to take their knowledge further and decided to create a real estate agency on the south coast of Spain that focuses on customer care, support and after-sales – So StartGroup was born!

Why buy property in La Cala?

So, why buy in La Cala? La Cala is a gorgeous picture postcard Spanish fishing village with everything you need right on the doorstep. Being just a 20 minute drive from the airport, La Cala is also located close to the popular Fuengirola, Puerto Banus and Marbella, meaning you are well-connected internationally and to the rest of the Costa del Sol.

La Cala de Mijas, or ‘La Cala’ to the locals, is an incredible location for golf lovers and there are several championship courses right on the doorstep! If golfing isn’t your thing, La Cala is also perfect for those who love relaxing on some of the best beaches in Europe and for lovers of food, with plenty of different types of restaurants, chiringuitos and bars in the area. This friendly local fishing village is the perfect place for children as well as the young at heart, with plenty of things to see and do including the Sea Life, Fuengirola Zoo and Tivoli World, all of which are only a couple of minutes away from the village centre.

Property for living and holidaying in La Cala has become some of the most sought-after on the Costa del Sol and, for this reason, can be quite pricey. Particularly if you are looking for a property close to the beach. However, there are deals to be had and StartGroup knows the area inside and out to find you your dream home!

Why choose StartGroup?

With the largest portfolio of properties, whether you are looking for a home close to the best schools, the most popular restaurants and bars, near amenities like leisure centres and gyms, or within walking distance to the beautiful sandy beaches – the agents at StartGroup will use their extensive knowledge to find you the perfect property.

The multilingual estate agents at StartGroup have a proven track record for finding clients their dream home on the coast, giving you the peace of mind that your search is in the safest hands – after all, to have a great start you need great help! The team are dedicated to listening carefully to their client’s needs and requirements, expectations, budgets, and lifestyles to offer the perfect properties in La Cala from their huge portfolio of quality homes.

Their marketing and advertising department uses the latest innovative technology to help you to get an idea of a property before you even step foot in the door! You can view properties remotely in 3D, including the measurements, floor plan, and dollhouse view. This is especially important for those who have not yet made the move to the Costa del Sol and want to get a really good idea of the properties available on the market.

The estate agents at StartGroup

All of the agents at StartGroup have external training on a yearly basis and they are all certified in European and Spanish Anti Money Laundering procedures, GDPR & Spanish Data Protection and Andalucian Property law D.21872005. In September 2021, Start Group was the first company in the world to get fully certified in the new training programme launched by the international association of property professionals, AIPP, based in London. With StartGroup, you can be certain that all rules, regulations and laws are followed and all properties are of the highest standards.

Website: Click here

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 6pm, Saturdays and holidays 10am until 2pm

Office Address: C. de la Noria, 1, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

Telephone: +34 952 90 48 90

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Click here

