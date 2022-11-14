The Next Big Altcoin in 2023: BudBlockz, Polkadot, and Chainlink

By EWN • 14 November 2022 • 11:19

Although the crypto market has been red for a while now, it is inarguable that digital currencies still hold a good fraction of some wealth assets. So far, the cryptocurrency world has increased drastically with the advent of new coins. While old coins strive to remain relevant, new coins are desperate to take the market by storm. The blockchain technology underlying the creation of cryptocurrencies has been hyped as a game changer in many industries. The ease of transactions and operations brought by blockchain has led to an increase in investors who believe in the future of digital assets.

The future lies in the adoption of blockchain. As the demand for cannabis increases, there is a need for a community. BudBlockz is the first decentralised marketplace for cannabis trading. The platform aims to unite the cannabis industry while offering a fair and open global market for cannabis fans to buy, sell, or invest in products. From analysis, crypto enthusiasts believe that BudBlockz (BLUNT), Polkadot (DOT), and Chainlink (LINK) are likely to become hot altcoins by 2023.

Read on to discover these coins and invest while their prices are low.

Chainlink (LINK) and its ability to integrate Off-chain Data

Chainlink (LINK) is known for its ability to connect smart contracts. It rides on the power of the Oracle network to securely connect blockchains to interact with different external events and payment methods. It provides sensitive off-chain information that complex smart contracts need to take over as the primary type of digital contract.

As an open-source platform, the Chainlink ecosystem is open to everyone from various backgrounds. LINK aims to give researchers, node operators, and developers the avenue to connect and interact.

One of the interesting things about Chainlink is its ability to facilitate data processing. Through its off-chain data integration, Chainlink has attracted the interest of various data providers like Alpha Vantage.

Polkadot (DOT): The Layer 1 Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) is an open-source blockchain ecosystem that encourages two-way communication and blockchain interoperability. The Polkadot platform enables reliable, uninterrupted data communication and transactions between several chains.

DOT is ranked in the 11th position in the CoinMarketCap, with a total supply of over $1 billion. The Polkadot platform aims to connect present and future networks, including open and permissionless ones, Oracles, closed and consortium chains, and even undeveloped technologies.

The Polkadot platform facilitates decentralisation. It allows data and transactions to be transmitted between numerous blockchains without centralised verification.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) to dominate the market with minimal competition

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a community of like-minded people who assemble to support the emergence of fair possibilities within the international cannabis markets. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain to become transparent and easily accessible while maintaining trust.

BudBlockz has an implementation strategy to remediate the challenges faced by corporations and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry. Challenges such as fundraising, tracking, and data management, among others, will be addressed as $BLUNT cryptocurrency looks forward to legalizing the adoption of cannabis across different states.

One of the issues spotted by BudBlockz among cannabis entrepreneurs is capital raising. Using $BLUNT, through the adoption of decentralised finance (DeFi), users can borrow and lend capital to support their projects. BudBlockz is also developing de-Fi products to enable $BLUNT holders to access crypto financing.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

