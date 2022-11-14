Top 3 Crypto Projects with unique real-life applications: Solana, Algorand, & Dogeliens

By EWN • 14 November 2022 • 10:22

Over the years, a wide variety of innovative blockchain technologies have been introduced to cryptocurrency investors. Some of these blockchain technologies, such as Algorand (ALGO) and Solana (SOL), are utilised as an alternative to Ethereum (ETH), while others, such as Binance Coin (BNB), facilitate cryptocurrency exchanges.

So, let’s examine these crypto projects in greater detail to learn about their distinctive qualities and practical uses. In this piece, you will also pick up some information about the Dogeliens Token (DOGET) to better understand the potential applications it could offer the cryptocurrency industry.

The DeFi App Platform – Solana

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised application platform that aims to support blockchain technology and offers users the opportunity to fulfil their ultimate dream through the implementation of their projects. It functions in a manner that is roughly analogous to that of Ethereum; however, in contrast to Ethereum, it is scalable and offers a more affordable alternative. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies and currently holds the tenth spot on the list.

The Self-Sustaining Network – Algorand

The next project discussed is called Algorand (ALGO), which is mainly associated as a contender to Ethereum (ETH). The company’s initial creator, Silvio Micali, hailed from Massachusetts and had a strong academic background there. His line of thinking suggests that blockchain protocols should keep their ability to scale over the long run and that their metrics should keep their decentralised nature.

The main network of ALGO went online in the summer of 2019, mostly as a result of the joint efforts of this individual. The problems associated with expandability that are present in the existing protocols could be solved thanks to ALGO’s blockchain. It plans to employ its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus to create a network with better on-chain analytics and cheaper transaction fees. As a result, ALGO is currently being utilised for governance validation and everything in between. The total number of ALGO coins in circulation is capped at just around 10 billion. At the same time, its all-time high was registered at $0.32.

The Upcoming Meme Coin – Dogeliens

The Dogeliens Token, often known as DOGET, is a new meme token that has emerged recently and can endure the market downturn. The Binance Smart Chain network forms the basis of the open-source protocol upon which the project is based. Its goal was to help the crypto community work together to boost transaction speeds and security. DOGET has also devoted significant efforts to giving its supporters exclusive NFT memorabilia. Once the pre-sale is complete, these will be distributed to DOGET holders.

In addition, they want to introduce their GameFi protocol, which would enable users to earn money through play-for-pay video games. DOGET’s web page states that there is a maximum token supply of 25 billion, with over 20% reserved for initial coin offerings. The number of DOGET users and the need for the service could grow due to these efforts. Owners of Dogeliens Token (DOGET) may be eligible for substantial bonuses on their trades. Token incentives are close to 18% on USDT-based purchases. At the same time, standard ETH deposits may earn you a bonus of 10%.

The following links provide additional information about Dogeliens (DOGET):

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.

Website: https://dogeliens.io

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido