Tragedy of sudden and unexpected death of three-month-old baby in Palma, Mallorca

By Vickie Scullard • 14 November 2022 • 11:40

Shock over sudden and unexpected death of three-month-old baby in Palma, Mallorca. Credit: kamir_vp/Shutterstock.com.

A three-month-old baby has died in Palma, reportedly as a result of sudden infant death syndrome.

After the baby was found not breathing, his parents rushed him to the Son Llàtzer hospital, but the doctors could not save his life.

The heartbreaking incident happened at around 11am on Sunday, and despite the best efforts of staff at the health centre, the baby was pronounced dead two hours later.

According to initial findings, the baby did not show signs of violence or signs that could explain the causes of death, reports Diario de Mallorca.

It is believed that the cause of death could be sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which is the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than one-year-old, often dying in their sleep, without an apparent cause.

In October it was revealed that deaths from ‘unknown causes’ in Spain have been recorded at more than 32,000.

Excess mortality of 32,058 people was registered from January 1 to September 31, 2022, according to data from the Daily Mortality Monitoring Report (MoMo).

This equates to 117 per day who die from a cause unknown. These figures have risen by 94 percent compared to 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, where 2,862 people died.

According to MoMo statistics, the majority of excess deaths occur in people over the age of 85 (23,289) and also those aged between 75 and 85 (6,393).

Those between 65 and 74 are registered at 2,911 deaths, between 45 and 64 years old (1,655), between 15 and 44 years old (236), and between 0 and 14 years old (102).

