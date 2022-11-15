By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 19:20

A Russian invasion of Europe is increasingly more likely and would start with Germany possibly being ‘wiped off the map’, according to alleged leaked documents.

According to the German publication Der Spiegel today, Tuesday, November 15, alleged confidential leaked documents warned of an impending war with Russia. An invasion of Europe by Moscow’s forces is ‘more likely than ever’ the papers claimed, adding that at any moment, Germany could be ‘wiped off the map’.

This 68-page policy paper titled ‘Operational Guidelines for the Armed Forces’ was apparently compiled last September by Eberhard Zorn, one of the country’s top generals. Zorn voiced his fears that the conflict in Ukraine would eventually escalate and that NATO would become involved in a global conflict with Russia.

The general urged German citizens to prepare themselves for such a situation. He called for the German military to be totally overhauled and ordered the country’s Bundeswehr military to be placed on a war footing, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Zorn wrote in the documents: “Attacks on Germany can potentially occur without warning and with great, possibly even existential damage”.

Russia reportedly has an active military might of around one million troops, with another two million reservists. As of February 2022, the Bundeswehr has 183,638 active personnel and around 949,000 reservists.

General Zorn called for Germany to play a leading role in defending Europe, stating: “Alliance defence, including the ability to provide visible and credible deterrence, will dominate Germany’s military action”.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a “turning point”, and acknowledged that “war in Europe is a reality again”. As a result, to modernise the country’s military, €100 billion (£87bn) was pledged.

Germany currently has troops deployed in Mali as part of a stabilisation mission being carried out in the African nation by the UN. Part of the leaked document revealed that this personnel would be returned home to strengthen the Bundeswehr.

According to the report, Zorn insisted that in the event of Russian aggression on NATO’s eastern border, they could not afford to wait for the US to provide support. He said that Germany would need “reactive and combative forces”.

“Neither the EU nor NATO can afford to start planning and generating forces only after the attack has taken place”, warned the general. He added: “If we don’t jump fast, no army will move in Europe”.

