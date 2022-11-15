By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 2:16

The legendary Britpop band Blur will perform a one-off concert at Wembley Stadium in July 2023.

The legendary Britpop band Blur will be performing a one-off concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Dave Rowntree, the band’s drummer, revealed details of the exciting event to Sky News, on Monday, November 14.

Blur, Wembley Stadium 🏟

8th July 2023 Tickets on sale 10am (GMT) Friday 18th Novemberhttps://t.co/pVoIxia1PP pic.twitter.com/xVomuUnQtt — blur (@blurofficial) November 14, 2022

Rowntree will be reunited with his original 1990s bandmates, Damon Albarn, Alex James, and Graham Coxon. The Wembley date will be their first headline gig since 2015.

“Turns out it’s incredibly difficult to arrange something like this, you know, the technical resources, the staff, the places to play. All of these things are in very, very short supply”, the drummer told Sky News.

He explained: “So it went right up to the wire, but it’s very hard to turn something like that down. We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do, what an iconic place, what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting”.

At the height of their success, Blur played at Wembley Arena but this will be their first time performing in the iconic home of English football that holds around 90,000.

“It’s one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog”, he added.

The drummer enthused about how he was looking forward to performing the band’s iconic hits on stage again. He couldn’t help but joke though that Blur are now “kind of embarrassing granddads”.

🚨 Wembley Stadium presale information 🚨 Sign up to the blur mailing list before 5pm on 15th November for access to the Wembley presale. Once signed up, you will receive the pre-sale link and code. Presale starts at 10am (gmt) on 16th Nov. Sign up now – https://t.co/p5NJMAuqfH pic.twitter.com/zzaaj2p6g3 — blur (@blurofficial) November 14, 2022

Blur were one of the biggest names on the global music scene back in the 1990s. Although their first two albums – 1991’s ‘Leisure’, followed by ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ in 1993 – had moderate success, it was the release of ‘Parklife’ in 1994 that established them.

Five consecutive number-one albums later, along with a string of hit singles, Blur were elevated to legendary status. One of the iconic moments of the decade has to have been the 1995 ‘Battle of Britpop’, with their manchester rivals, Oasis.

The titular track was one of three huge hits off the same album for them, along with ‘Girls & Boys’, and ‘End Of A Century’. Further smashes included ‘Charmless Man’, ‘Beetlebum’, ‘Song 2’, ‘Tender’, and ‘Coffee & TV’, songs that really defined the 1990s music scene.

Both bands released a single on the same date and the battle was on to see which one would hit the top of the UK charts first. Blur took the crown with ‘Country House’, beating the challenge of the Oasis classic hit song, ‘Roll With It’.

