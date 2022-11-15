BREAKING: Russian President Putin awards two Ukrainian cities "Military Glory" titles Close
By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 22:05

Three cars are reported to have exploded in the Fatih district of Istanbul in Turkey.

 

It has been reported this evening, Tuesday, November 15, that three cars have exploded in the Turkish city of Istanbul. They are believed to have occurred in the Fatih district of the city.

According to Mynet news agency, the vehicles exploded on Kocamustafa Pasa Street and then the flames spread to others parked in the vicinity. The flames were extinguished by firefighting crews that had been deployed to tackle the incident. At this point in time, there is no suggestion that explosive devices were involved.

There have not been any suggestions yet as to the cause of the explosions, but today’s incident follows a bomb attack in the city last Sunday 13 that killed six people and injured many more.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

