By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 22:05

Reports of three car explosions in Turkish city of Istanbul

Three cars are reported to have exploded in the Fatih district of Istanbul in Turkey.

It has been reported this evening, Tuesday, November 15, that three cars have exploded in the Turkish city of Istanbul. They are believed to have occurred in the Fatih district of the city.

According to Mynet news agency, the vehicles exploded on Kocamustafa Pasa Street and then the flames spread to others parked in the vicinity. The flames were extinguished by firefighting crews that had been deployed to tackle the incident. At this point in time, there is no suggestion that explosive devices were involved.

There have not been any suggestions yet as to the cause of the explosions, but today’s incident follows a bomb attack in the city last Sunday 13 that killed six people and injured many more.

🇹🇷⚡Explosions were heard in the Fatih district of Istanbul, three cars were engulfed in flames, the details of what happened are being clarified, Mynet reports. pic.twitter.com/p79cy1XVRw — ⚓ VLADICANSTVENOST ⭐ (@rain_wind_storm) November 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

