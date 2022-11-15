By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 21:11

Texas declares invasion at US southern border and deploys 'unprecedented measures'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions which authorises the state to take unprecedented measures against illegal immigrants.

The Governor of Texas Greg Abbott today, Tuesday, November 15, invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions. This authorises the state to take unprecedented measures against immigrants illegally attempting to cross the southern US border.

Posting on his official Twitter profile, Mr Abbott wrote: “I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe”.

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

As a result of his action, it is believed that the Governor is preparing to deploy the National Guard to the southern border of Texas, along with gunboats.

Responding to Abbott’s message, Anthony Sabatini from the Sabatini Law Firm PA in Florida tweeted: “This a national team effort—not just Texas’ problem Florida has over 800,000+ illegals in our state FL must also Declare an Invasion under the US & State Constitution ASAP & financially assist with the Wall & national guard asset”.

Now EVERY Republican state must do the same This a national team effort—not just Texas’ problem Florida has over 800,000+ illegals in our state FL must also Declare an Invasion under the US & State Constitution ASAP & financially assist with the Wall & national guard assets https://t.co/9qNPkJ2O87 — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) November 15, 2022

Texas @GovAbbott is calling a surge of illegal immigration an "invasion." #txlege pic.twitter.com/I0DHw5RqF2 — Michael Board (@MikeBoard1200) November 15, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.