By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 19:40

Two dead as two suspected Russian cruise missiles hit village in Poland

At least two cruise missiles believed to have been fired from Russian territory allegedly hit the village of Przewodow in Poland, killing two people.

According to reports on social media news sites, two people died after at least two cruise missiles hit a farm in the village of Przewodow in the province of Lubin, on the border between Poland and Ukraine this evening, Tuesday, November 15.

The Polish ministry of internal affairs reported that an emergency council is being convened and the matter has been reported to the EU. Polish station Radio ZET also announced the incident on its site.

Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs reported that an urgent meeting of the Council of Ministers Committee on National Security and Defence had been called by Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and President Duda. No reason was stated for the meeting being convened he added.

Prime Minister of Poland @MorawieckiM has called an urgent meeting of the Council of Ministers Committee on National Security and Defense. Reasons are not stated. The probable cause might be explosions in the Polish town Przewodów not far from Ukrainian border. Two people died. — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 15, 2022

#Breaking: Just in – Polish ministry of internal affairs has said that at least 2 reportedly #Russia[n cruise missiles, hit the village of #Przewodów, #Lubin province in #Poland. An emergency counsel has been called in the #EU. pic.twitter.com/omDGGxO1U5 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 15, 2022

Online reports are claiming that the missiles were ‘stray’, but this incident comes hot on the heels of another event earlier today in which Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian infrastructure knocked out the power supply to parts of Moldova.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.