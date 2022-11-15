Burglar accidently shoots his accomplice who is dressed as a policeman

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 November 2022 • 14:24

A burglar has accidently shot his accomplice during a botched robbery in Houston, Texas.

According to the Mirror on Tuesday, November 15, police were called to an address in Katy with a report of multiple suspects having broken into the home.

The police responded at about 11pm and found that two burglars had tried to break into the home whilst the three residents were still there. According to the homeowner they were awoken by the sound of banging.

The burglars smashed their way into the home and inexplicably began shooting. That led to the one robber shooting the other in a case of mistaken identity.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the reality may be a little different in that the homeowner’s two adult sons went to investigate and were shot at, and that could be when the one burglar was hit.

He added that after the burglar was hit, he immediately dropped his weapon and ran to a waiting car. He and the third suspect then fled the scene.

The first burglar was not so lucky with one of the sons picking up the dropped weapon proceeding to shoot the other dead.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack which they don’t believe to be random. The remaining two suspects are still being hunted.

The US has a history of bizarre, failed burglaries but one burglar accidently shooting his accomplice has to be a first.

