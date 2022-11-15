Chechnyan leader Ramzan Kadyrov mocks Ukraine’s peace talks ‘conditions’

By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 18:28

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s list of conditions for peace talks with Moscow has been mocked by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechnyan leader.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, speaking today, Tuesday, November 15, at the G20 summit in Bali, presented a list of 10 conditions that Moscow must meet before Kyiv will sit down to negotiate peace talks. The Chechnyan leader Ramzan Kadyrov mocked this action in a post on social media.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov – who is attending the summit in place of Vladimir Putin – has already told reporters in Bali that the list was ‘unrealistic’. Lavrov claimed to have been in talks with the leaders of Germany and France about the conflict in Ukraine. He accused Kyiv of being at fault for dragging out any possible resolution.

Kadyrov has recently been very vocal about the way the war is being run, with many political commentators seeing him as a potential future Russian President.



He wrote on Telegram: “The negotiating conditions of the Ukrainian leadership are ridiculous. If Zelenskyy was worried about his mobilised pensioners, he would not have used the word ‘conditions’ but would have knelt down for his people, as he once defiantly knelt down for his election as president”.

“Ukrainian authorities are in no position to dictate terms. We have our own conditions and they are much more realistic:

– Recognition of the LNR, DNR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Crimea, and Sevastopol as Russian

– Extradition of all fascist criminals and shaitans responsible for atrocities against the Russian-speaking population, or an official trial and deserved restriction of freedom”.

“As you can see, nothing complicated, unlike Zelenskyy’s conditions. But the war will stop.

But until then I personally think it is unacceptable to even breathe a word about negotiations”.

“And I should like to remind you that if the impossible should happen, and the UAF should end without these conditions being met, there will be volunteers in the Chechen Republic, and among them will be me, who will make the Bandera fascists and shaitans answer for every drop of blood”.

“We are not going to live with this satanism at our side. We will not allow the West, under the guise of helping Ukraine and spreading slogans about democracy, to destroy our great country and obliviate our traditions and our faith in God”.

“If the remaining Ukrainians do not have enough courage to admit it and kick the NATO military out of the country, we can. Rest assured, we have enough volunteers, weapons, and enthusiasm, to carry out the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and discourage the Satanists from acting against Russia”.

“By the way, Ukrainians, ask yourselves a question: why do NATO soldiers almost always leave the battlefield successfully, while the mobilised are taken prisoner or killed?”.

