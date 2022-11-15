Former Aeroflot representative to the UK jailed for treason

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 November 2022 • 13:03

Aeroflot - Image: vaalaa/Shutterstock.com

A former Aeroflot representative to the UK has been sentenced to 13 years in jail after being convicted of treason.

According to Russian News Agency Tass, Dmitry Fedotkin passed secret information about the socio-political situation in the Russian Federation to British intelligence.

Fedotkin has never admitted to any crime and has consistently pleaded no guilty to the allegations, but perhaps what is more suspicious is that he is not believed to have had access to any to state secrets.

It is understood his role was to manage the airlines commercial interests in the UK, but despite not having access to confidential information he is accused of transferring “information of a secret nature” to British intelligence.

Under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”), Fedotkin was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony and fined 300 thousand rubles (€4,700).

The case, which was held behind closed doors, took place in the Lefortovo court of Moscow on November 11.

British intelligence has not commented on the somewhat suspicious case of the former Aeroflot representative.

