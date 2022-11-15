Infoca declares forest fire in Benahavis municipality of Malaga on the Costa del Sol

BREAKING: Russian President Putin awards two Ukrainian cities "Military Glory" titles Close
By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 21:45

Image of forest fire in the Benahavis area of Malaga province. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Infoca in the Benahavis region of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province.

 

UPDATE: The fire is located in the region of Camino de Campanes, and the number of resources has just been increased to 32 firefighters. 

Infoca declared a forest fire this evening, Tuesday, November 15, in the Benahavis area of the Costa del Sol, in Malaga province. As reported on its official Twitter profile, two groups of specialised forest fighters have been deployed to the scene. They are accompanied by an environmental officer and two heavy fire appliances.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

