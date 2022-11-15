Infoca declares forest fire in Benahavis municipality of Malaga on the Costa del Sol

By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 21:45
Image of forest fire in the Benahavis area of Malaga province.
Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA
UPDATE: The fire is located in the region of Camino de Campanes, and the number of resources has just been increased to 32 firefighters.
🔴 #IFBenahavís, activo. Zona camino de Campanes.
Actualizamos medios:👨🚒 32 bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente.🚒 2 vehículos pesados de extinción. pic.twitter.com/hLP8E63mq6
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 15, 2022
Infoca declared a forest fire this evening, Tuesday, November 15, in the Benahavis area of the Costa del Sol, in Malaga province. As reported on its official Twitter profile, two groups of specialised forest fighters have been deployed to the scene. They are accompanied by an environmental officer and two heavy fire appliances.
🔴 DECLARADO #IFBenahavís (Málaga).MEDIOS:👨🚒 2 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente.🚒 2 vehículos pesados de extinción. pic.twitter.com/kQdsPH9xcY
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 15, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
