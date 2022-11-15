Luxury Marbella: The ultimate glamour travel destination?

By Victoria Scott • 15 November 2022 • 10:18

Image- Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock

With the fabulous Mediterranean Sea as its coastline, crystal clear blue waters and pearlescent sandy beaches, Marbella is known as a playground for the rich and famous, where luxury is experienced like nowhere else in the world. But, have you ever wondered what luxurious services are on offer that make Marbella such a glamorous destination?

Euro Weekly News has put together a guide for all things glamourous, chic, and fascinating about Marbella, including what to do and what is available at your fingertips when experiencing true luxury in the best way possible.

The best luxury transport to get you to Marbella

Arrive in style with Private Jet Charter Marbella! Private Jet Charter Marbella offer elite VIP services to all the trendsetters and jet setters that require their services. With their concierge team ready to help with any private charter requests 24 hours a day, they work with the largest provider of private aircraft, jets and helicopters at Malaga airport.

The jets fly to and from General Aviation Terminal in Malaga which is just a few minutes away from the main terminal, meaning quicker routes to exit the airport to get you to your luxury destination as soon as possible. Private Jet Charter Marbella also offer an exclusive helicopter transfer service from Malaga airport to your luxury villa or residence in Marbella. They also have options for chauffeur services, luxury car hire, catering requests for your inflight meal and much more.

The best luxury areas to visit in Marbella

With luxury and glamour laced throughout all of Marbella, here are a few places you will not want to miss while you are here.

Puerto Banus

The luxury and picturesque Puerto Banus is known for having the most glamourous marina and exclusive shops and boutiques for clothing, jewellery and cars. Renowned as the best place for relaxation and play for star-studded guests like Hugh Grant, Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie and many more, falling in love with luxury right on the water’s edge is hard not to do in Puerto Banus!

Located just 13 minutes from Marbella centre, driving is not the only option over here, with boats taking famous guests and travellers every day via private boat charter. Luxury is not a lifestyle but a way of life in Marbella.

Marbella Old Town

Marbella Old Town is known for its fantastic history and stunning architecture. The high-end status of the old town is found and loved by all that visit through its charm and beauty. With whitewashed cobbled streets filled with the quaintest boutiques and shops, Marbella Old Town is like stepping back in time with authentic Andalucian charm throughout.

The old town of Marbella is perfect for shopping, having a leisurely stroll around the maze of streets, sipping a glass of wine while admiring the views, and experiencing Plaza de Los Naranjo’s. For social media lovers, the old town of Marbella is PERFECT for capturing those Instagrammable shots!

Image – Essevu/Shutterstock

Puente Romano

Finding luxury and glamour in Puente Romano is not difficult, with the most exclusive bars and over 15 restaurants located on the grounds of the resort. Nightlife and celebrity status is high, filled with glamour and luxury. The Puente Romano can offer you glamourous accommodation, one-of-a-kind spa treatments, the most delicious gastronomy and much more all under one roof.

The best luxury accommodation in Marbella

If you are looking for a glamorous place to stay while in Marbella, look no further than the Villa Talaia, located on Marbella’s Golden Mile. A vast, ultra-luxury, designer villa with 8 bedrooms for 15 guests, it blends a clean-lined contemporary exterior with ultra-stylish interiors and some truly indulgent outdoor spaces. With glorious rolling mountain views, private cabanas, crystal clear indoor and outdoor pool and jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema and much more, it doesn´t get more luxurious than this!

With housekeeping, a dedicated concierge service, chefs and even more glorious luxury experiences, this villa could be yours from £50,415/€57,602.77 a week.

Villa Romero

Villa Romero, located on Marbella’s glorious Golden Mile, is just a 5-minute walk from the beach and located in a secure gated community. There is no better place to stay for girls trips, family holidays or a week away with the boys!

With a private heated swimming pool, secret courtyard garden, incredible terrace, BBQ facilities and much more, this luxurious home sleeps 10 in five glorious en-suite bedrooms and offers stunning views all around. Villa Romero could be yours for £34,250/€38,969.73 a week.

Villa Los Patios

Glamour and luxury are seeping from the Villa Los Patios, with stunning true Andalucian gardens, breathtaking interiors, and your comfort and relaxation all catered for. The Villa Los Patios is a 6 bedroom property that sleeps 14 people, with full services and catering all at your disposal, giving you all of the luxuries of a hotel but in your own private bubble.

You are in for an experience like no other with Villa Los Patios, with prices from £103,750/ €117,966.96 a week.

Other popular glamourous destinations to stay in Marbella include Villa Kalinda, Villa Davinci, Villa Paraiso De Camojan and Villa Siroko.

And if you are looking for the best hotels in Marbella, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best accommodation in Marbella here.

The best luxury travel to explore Marbella

Glide and ride in style around the stunning areas of the Costa del Sol with Apex Luxury Car Hire. Apex Luxury Car Hire offers exclusive car models and has access to some of the world’s best supercars such as Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Range Rover, and Rolls Royce. Visit the best restaurants in the area, head to the museums, explore the city or drive to some of the prettiest towns and villages in Spain all in the epitome of luxury and glamour.

Luxury concierge services in Marbella

The Concierge department of My Local Concierge offers an exclusive lifestyle management service at a private or corporate level. From recommendations of the best dinner spots in town to gaining access to that sold-out event, My Local Concierges take the hassle and guesswork out of your lifestyle needs so you can spend quality time enjoying life’s most treasured pleasures.

Services offered include private jets and yachts, private chefs, chauffeur and security services, childcare, personal shopping, bar services and villa pre-stocking, sports training and much more. They also cater for bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate events and private bookings.

You can use these services on a spontaneous basis or contract a membership service for an on-call approach.

The best luxury beach clubs in Marbella

There are plenty of glitzy beach bars and pool parties where you can enjoy the glamour of Marbella and the surrounding areas, however, most people will agree that nowhere tops Nikki Beach and Nobu Hotel for luxury beach clubs!

Nikki Beach is the height of luxury beach clubs where you can enjoy the Spanish sun while lounging on plush daybeds with endless ocean views. Combining all elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one, Nikki Beach offers an incredible ambience and “barefoot luxury vibes.” Being the first and original luxury beach club concept, Nikki Beach has set the bar high for all other venues.

Other popular beach clubs in Marbella that can offer you a luxurious day in the sun include Ocean Club Marbella, Siroko Beach, New Bounty Beach and The Point Marbella.

The best luxury spas in Marbella

Nothing says glamour and luxury like spending a relaxing day at a spa, being waited on with beautiful food and taking advantage of the many treatments. But which are the best spas to go to in Marbella if you are looking for complete indulgence?

The Marbella Club Thalasso Spa is renowned as one of the best spas in the area, using seawater, sea products, and shore climate in their treatments. There’s also a seawater pool, hammam steam baths and a wood-burning Finnish sauna to enjoy, as well as incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Other fabulous spas you can visit in Marbella include Six Senses Spa at Puente Romano Beach Resort, Finca Cortesin Spa, Healthouse Las Dunas, and Shanti Som.

The best luxury beauty treatments in Marbella

Travelling can make you feel sluggish and cathartic, with the glorious sun taking its toll on your skin, the perfect treatments to rejuvenate yourself are shown in what the Vit and Drip Center have to offer.

Ranked as Marbella’s, Number 1 wellness centre offering services such as radio frequency, skin rejuvenation, anti-ageing treatments and medical consultation, Vit and Drip are also well-known for their Morpheus 8 treatment and IV Therapy.

The IV Therapy is dedicated to helping treat the likes of Long Covid, anxiety, gut health, anti-ageing, detox and much more. While their Morpheus 8 treatment is a fractional radiofrequency treatment, developed to treat the deeper layers of the skin where the radiofrequency is introduced through skin puncture to restore firmness and volume while smoothing wrinkles.

The best ways to enjoy glamour and luxury on the sea in Marbella

If you are looking to have the most beautiful day at sea and experience the glorious Mediterranean in the most glamorous possible way – yacht and boat hire is always available in Marbella. Just imagine jumping into the sea from the bow of the yacht, private chefs cooking incredible food for you, Champagne delivered to your sunbed and top-of-the-range toys to enjoy on the sea. This experience is available with Maia Fair Luxury Boat Charter Marbella, ranked as one of the top luxury boat charters in Marbella.

Water Sports in Marbella

Of course, there´s plenty to do on the sparkling Mediterranean Sea while in Marbella. Try a relaxing paddleboard session when the waters are calm and the sun is shining, a chartered boat or yacht trip, kayaking along the coves, snorkelling or diving, flyboarding or the ever-popular jet skis.

Try flyboarding with RedFly Marbella, a once-in-a-lifetime experience on the Med! To put it simply, no other experiences on the water compare to what you feel with the Flyboard. Located beside Puerto Deportivo and with patient, well-trained staff, try something new and exciting.

The best luxury golf clubs and courses in Marbella

There are plenty of golf courses and clubs along the Costa del Sol where you can happily hit a couple of balls, however, most people will agree that nowhere tops Los Naranjos Golf Club for the most glamourous and best golf club in Marbella. Los Naranjos Golf Club is the pinnacle of glamour, where you can practice your swing while enjoying the picturesque views of the mountains and glorious blue skies. You are in your own oasis at Los Narajos Golf Club, with top-class facilities indoors and outdoors.

Los Naranjos has set expectations high for golf clubs in Marbella but other glamourous golf clubs and courses in the area include Marbella Club Golf Resort, La Quinta Golf and Country Club and Aloha Golf Club

The best luxury restaurants in Marbella

Coa

Coa is described as the best restaurant in Marbella and is THE place to go for a delicious meal on the Golden Mile. With 5-star service, incredible cuisine and chic modern ambience throughout, luxury is at the core values of Coa. Having opened only last October, Coa restaurant in Marbella has enjoyed great success, and it’s not hard to see why.

Run by local businessman Michael Keijzer, the restaurant has an exceptional team and chefs that maintain everything to an incredibly high standard. It is not only about gastronomy at Coa but the experience too.

SupperClub

Based in the grounds of the luxurious Puente Romano, the SupperClub is the place to go for all things glamour, chic and luxury, offering 5-star service as well as top-class entertainment while you dine.

More than a restaurant, this informal dining experience promises to have you immersed from start to finish. With long sharing tables and Mediterranean-style dining, you are sure to leave with more friends than you arrived as you chat away and share the memory of a one-of-a-kind feasting experience. Prepare to be entertained by spectacular performances and dance the night away with their in-house DJs providing an epic soundtrack throughout the evening.

Offering totally instagrammable cocktails and food, the Supperclub is the place to be for glamour, fun and an evening full of great memories!

Inimitable

Inimitable is known as one of the best restaurants on the Costa del Sol for their fine cuisine, amazing staff and nuance thinking when it comes to putting flavours together.

Their slogan is “Eat Different” and they certainly practice what they preach. Serving amazing quality food using regional ingredients, Inimitable is definitely worth a visit for their iconic urban street food with a glam twist – not forgetting their incredible range of drinks and wines!

Other popular restaurants in Marbella that can offer you a fabulous night of fine dining and a glamourous night on the town include Boho Club Restaurant, Restaurante Messina, Meksian and Erre and Urrechu.

