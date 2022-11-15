BREAKING: Moldova suffers mass power outages after Isaccea-Vulcănești power line reportedly hit by Russian attacks in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 November 2022 • 16:42

ACCORDING to reports coming out of Moldova on Tuesday, November 15, power has gone out in several Moldovan settlements.

Local media reported that the Isaccea-Vulcănești power line was hit during Russian attacks on Ukraine meaning that several cities in Moldova are experiencing mass power outages.

TPYXA news noted: “Against the backdrop of the shelling of Ukraine, electricity disappeared in some settlements of Moldova. In Chisinau, amid blackouts, trolleybuses stopped, local media reported.”

Against the backdrop of the shelling of Ukraine, electricity disappeared in some settlements of Moldova. In Chisinau, amid blackouts, trolleybuses stopped, local media reported. pic.twitter.com/67c4R9Pnne — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 15, 2022

Agora.md reported that the Isaccea – Vulcanesti line may have been damaged by a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine and that several regions of Moldova have been left without electricity.

The country’s main power supplier ICS “Premier Energy Distribution” SA informed the public that “there was a damaged disconnection in the transmission system operated by IS Moldelectrica, affecting a large number of consumers.”

“We ask consumers to show understanding, as they are outside the management area of the distribution system operator, assuring them that we are making every effort to maintain continuous electricity supply,” a statement read.

According to reports throughout the country, power outages have been registered in Balti, Cahul, Comrat, Soroca, Ungheni, Edinet, Novi Aneni, Riscani, Cantemir and some districts of Chisinau.

Power in some Transnistrian villages has gone out, while the Northern District of Bender and Varnita are a;so without electricity.

“Due to a massive Russian missile strike, power supply in Ukrainian cities is being urgently cut off,” point.md wrote.

“The previously announced schedules of planned blackouts are not valid.”

