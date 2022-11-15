Meet Damián and Vinice earth’s 8 billionth inhabitants

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 November 2022 • 10:29

New born baby Credit kamir_vp Shutterstock.com

Meet Damian, officially earth’s eight billionth inhabitant according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The arrival of Damian was announced on Twitter by the UNFPA on Tuesday, November 15.

Born in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Damian is 52 centimetres long and weighs 2.77 kgs.

🔔 Mark your calendars! As humanity becomes #8BillionStrong, let @Atayeshe show what this milestone means for people and the planet. 🗓 15 November

⏰ 7:30 AM ET / 7:30 PM ICT

📺 https://t.co/U9NZodh9HK and Twitter Live#GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/tlt7rYmfkX — UNFPA (@UNFPA) November 11, 2022

Although he is too young to know it, Damian has achieved world fame for what is in many respects a milestone for the humankind, but also one that splits opinion with many believing the planet to be overpopulated.

According to Dr. Michael Trinidad who delivered Damian along with his tea, the birth was without complications.

The Philippines are also claiming to be home to the eight billionth baby, young Vinice who was born in Delpan.

The 8 billionth baby: https://t.co/xulYnLX3yY — 𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞 | madame hydra apologist era (@cecilyhooks) November 15, 2022

Sonia Vásquez, the UNFPA national representative in the Dominican Republic, said that his arrival represents “hope that all children born on this planet (…) let us receive them without conditions.

“That is what we are looking for, zero maternal deaths, zero morbidity, zero disease and health.”

Population growth has rocketed in recent years with the magic seven million number having been reached just 11 years ago back in 2011. UNFPA data suggests however, that population growth is slowing and fell for the first time in 2020.

Although life expectancy continues to rise as medicine keeps people alive and for longer, fertility rates have fallen. Population growth has also fallen markedly in wealthy countries, whilst poorer third and developing world countries continue to see high birth rates.

That is largely driven by poverty, but also by the lack of education and government support systems. UNFPA says that the world needs to invest in better infrastructure, education and health care if it is to tackle the problem of population growth.

But it will take more than that as there is also a need for access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Perhaps Damián, earth’s 8 billionth inhabitant, will see a change in the management of population during his lifetime.

