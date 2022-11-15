Meghan Markle’s polite response to Jameela Jamil’s surprise rant on podcast

By Vickie Scullard • 15 November 2022 • 18:26

Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil. Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com.

Meghan Markle made an understated, polite response to Jameela Jamil’s surprise rant during a discussion they had for her podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle uttered just five words after activist Jameela Jamil’s explicit rant on the latest Archetypes episode.

The pair, along with actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, talked about “the stereotypes and judgments women face in the world of activism” when Jameela, star of Netflix series The Good Place, aired her frustration about an issue.

She was responding to the duchess’s comments about the “unspoken annoyance” that women face in the world of activism, reports the Daily Star.

“It’s an unfathomable amount of s*** that you take Meghan, I can’t believe it and I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged with the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman,” said Jameela.

She continued: “That demonisation just shows how afraid they are of you and I’m sure maybe you can’t keep this in or whatever, but the treatment of you and I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it, it has re-highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media.”

Meghan responded politely by showing her appreciation for Jameela’s support.

“Thank you for fighting back”, she replied.

During the discussion, Jameela revealed how the duchess had supported her during one of her “lonely moments”.

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me. And people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very very hard time. You reach out to us,” she explained.

“You don’t do it publicly. You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

