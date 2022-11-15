By Matthew Roscoe • 15 November 2022 • 13:30

Canadian Police launch investigation after three sudden deaths at same residence. Image: Jim Reed/Shutterstock.com

POLICE in Canada are investigating the worrying scene of three ‘sudden deaths’ that occurred over the weekend.

According to reports on Tuesday, November 15, police in Canada’s northwestern Ontario have launched an investigation into three ‘sudden deaths’ that occurred at the same residence.

The incident occurred on November 12 at a residence in northwestern Ontario’s Hudson community.

Police were called to the property in the afternoon following reports that an unresponsive person had been found in the residence.

Upon arrival, officers from the Sioux Lookout detachment and Lac Seul Police Service reported that there were actually three people unresponsive at the property.

Despite the best rescue efforts of the officers, the three people, who remain unidentified to the public, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A report from Canadian media outlet globalnews.ca suggested that police “don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.”

An investigation into the deaths has been launched and police are appealing for any information from the general public.

Officers told the news outlet that autopsies into the deaths will be performed in Canada’s Toronto this week.

The worrying discovery by police in Canada comes after a similar report from the UK earlier this year.

On Wednesday, April 27, two sudden deaths occurred hours apart in Northern Ireland.

The two incidents happened in Downpatrick and Co Armagh, respectively.

One was a 12-year-old boy, who died at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick. The other was a man – believed to be in his 20s – who was discovered close to a river in the Green Road area of Bessbrook, a village in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland.

