BREAKING: Russian President Putin awards two Ukrainian cities “Military Glory” titles

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 November 2022 • 14:59

BREAKING: Russian President Putin awards two Ukrainian cities "Military Glory" titles. Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin awarded two Ukrainian cities, currently under Russian control, with “Military Glory” titles, as reported on Tuesday, November 15.

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian cities of Melitopol and Mariupol have been awarded the titles of “City of Military Glory”, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in signed decrees.

“For courage, steadfastness and mass heroism shown by the city defenders in the fight for freedom and independence of the Fatherland, to award Melitopol the honorary title of the Russian Federation City of Military Glory,” the decree read.

The award to Mariupol read the same.

Gennady Krasnikov, the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences, proposed that Melitopol and Mariupol should be awarded the title “City of Military Glory” during his report to Putin at a meeting of the Russian Victory organising committee.

People responded to the news online.

“Destroying Mariupol and tens of thousands of its inhabitants and giving it the posthumous title of “City of Military Glory” is something only a particularly cynical maniac is capable of doing,” one person wrote.

Emma Burrows noted that the awards from Putin came “fresh from suffering military defeat in Kherson.”

While Andy Scollick said that the awards come as “Russia fires cruise missiles at civilian targets in Ukraine, again.”

 

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

