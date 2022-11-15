By Matthew Roscoe • 15 November 2022 • 14:59
BREAKING: Russian President Putin awards two Ukrainian cities "Military Glory" titles. Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com
The Russian-controlled Ukrainian cities of Melitopol and Mariupol have been awarded the titles of “City of Military Glory”, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in signed decrees.
“For courage, steadfastness and mass heroism shown by the city defenders in the fight for freedom and independence of the Fatherland, to award Melitopol the honorary title of the Russian Federation City of Military Glory,” the decree read.
The award to Mariupol read the same.
🚨#BREAKING: #Putin has decreed the occupied Ukrainian cities of #Mariupol (which Russia's army largely destroyed) and #Melitopol "cities of military glory" pic.twitter.com/CnkObjFXDN
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 15, 2022
Gennady Krasnikov, the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences, proposed that Melitopol and Mariupol should be awarded the title “City of Military Glory” during his report to Putin at a meeting of the Russian Victory organising committee.
People responded to the news online.
“Destroying Mariupol and tens of thousands of its inhabitants and giving it the posthumous title of “City of Military Glory” is something only a particularly cynical maniac is capable of doing,” one person wrote.
Уничтожить Мариуполь и десятки тысяч его жителей и присвоить ему посмертно звание «Города воинской славы» – на это способен только особо циничный маньяк.
— Vladimir 🇮🇱 (@zeevtlv) November 15, 2022
Emma Burrows noted that the awards from Putin came “fresh from suffering military defeat in Kherson.”
Putin, fresh from suffering military defeat in Kherson, has awarded Mariupol & Melitopol in Ukraine status of 'City of Military Glory,' for 'courage, stoicism & mass heroism shown by the defenders of the city in their struggle for freedom & independence.' https://t.co/tAHPWtEGFX
— Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) November 15, 2022
While Andy Scollick said that the awards come as “Russia fires cruise missiles at civilian targets in Ukraine, again.”
As Russia fires cruise missiles at civilian targets in Ukraine, again, Putin awarded occupied Melitopol and occupied Mariupol the title of "City of Military Glory". #RussiaIsATerroristState https://t.co/GJvhidJZIp
— Andy Scollick 🐘 @[email protected] (@Andy_Scollick) November 15, 2022
Share this story
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
