Rain and strong winds forecast for parts of the Valencian Community this week

By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 2:46
Image of strong winds blowing an umbrella.
Credit Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com
According to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, today, Tuesday, November 15, the Valencian Community will start with intervals of cloud and mist. The possibility of isolated and weak rain as the day develops is not ruled out, however, very strong gusts of wind could occur at points inside Valencia.
The forecast tends to worsen on Wednesday. AEMET predicts cloudy skies with probable weak rainfall in the southern half of the Valencian Community from the early hours of the day. A westerly wind will become stronger in coastal areas, with intervals of greater intensity developing in the rest of the region.
This same pattern will continue on Thursday, with cloudy skies and possible weak and scattered rainfall. Minimum temperatures will remain the same while maximums should rise slightly. A westerly wind will predominate, becoming more intense in the interior of Valencia, where very strong gusts will be likely.
AEMET forecasts cloudy intervals, increasing to cloudy skies in Valencia and Castellon during the second half of Friday. Some weak rain could also occur. Temperatures will go down in general, more notably in the case of the maximums in the northern interior of Castellon and the minimums at the end of the day.
Light westerly winds will strengthen in coastal areas and possibly increase in intensity in general during the second half of the day. They could become develop into very strong gusts in the northern interior of Castellon and in the interior of Alicante.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
