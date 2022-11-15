Round-up of the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ action from Week One back in the Australian jungle

By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 5:13

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

ITV’s popular show ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ is back in the Australian jungle and here are some of the highlights from the first week.

‘I’m A Celebrity’ finally returned to its home in the Australian jungle last Sunday, November 6, for the first time since 2019. A group of contestants would spend up to four weeks based in the legendary Snake Rock, only leaving camp to face all kinds of bugs and gunge in the infamous Bushtucker trials.

In the very first trial, called ‘The Ledge’, comedian and Gogglebox star Bababunde Aleshe was unable to conquer his fear of heights. As a result, those immortal words ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ were uttered on the very first show of 2022.

After entering their new home, Bababunde was the first celeb to be picked by the public to tackle ‘Horrifying Heights’. Clearly, his phobia on the first day made the British public think that he would fail miserably to deal with the gigantic metal structure suspended 100ft up in the air. Wrong – he collected nine yellow stars to give his campmates a good first meal in Snake Rock.

A shock hit the show when Love Island star Olivia Atwood had to quit just 24 hours into the series. It later came to light that she had received the results of a blood test and show bosses thought it risky to send her back into the jungle.

Two new contestants entered camp on the third day. Comedian Seann Walsh and former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock. From this point forward it was more or less a foregone conclusion that Matt would be chosen to do the trials. He was, and he did, for six consecutive nights.

The initial tensions in camp seemed to subside after Matt kept coming back with a good quota of stars and meals. There has been a huge outcry on social media though with many members of the public calling the show boring with the same person doing the trials every time.

On Tuesday 15, Chris Moyles, Boy George, and Babatunde will have a chance to take on the ‘Angel of Agony’ trial after the public finally gave up picking Matt.

