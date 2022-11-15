By Matthew Roscoe • 15 November 2022 • 15:36

BREAKING: Top Russian commander reportedly killed near Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast. Image: @worldonalert/Twitter

REPORTS coming out of Ukraine on Tuesday, November 15, reveal that hours after Russian forces captured Ukraine’s Pavlivka in Donetsk, the commander of Russia’s 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade has reportedly been killed.

According to early reports, the commander of the assault platoon of the 155th separate guard’s Marine brigade of the Russian army, Oleksiy Zinenko, has reportedly been killed by Ukrainian forces near Pavlivka.

Ukrainian news outlet Unian reported that soldiers of the 72nd detached mechanised brigade were successful against Russian troops in the Ugledar direction of Ukraine on November 15.

The soldiers reportedly killed multiple Russian soldiers during an assault operation near Ugledar in Donbas and among the dead was Oleksiy Zinenko, the commander of Russia’s 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade

Images of Zinenko’s service ID card have been circulating on social media, which notes the military rank of lieutenant.

Ukrainian forces have killed a commander of Russia's 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade at Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/JuoylJ9upk — WorldOnAlert (@worldonalert) November 15, 2022

Ukrainian media reports recently suggested that the 155th Independent Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Army had been protesting against the lack of equipment provided by Russian military officials.

Reports even suggested that soldiers of the 155th Brigade complained in a “blood letter” about the incompetent command of their superiors, resulting in heavy losses.

“Unconfirmed- Ukrainian forces have killed a commander of Russia’s 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade at Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast.”

Unconfirmed- Ukrainian forces have killed a commander of Russia's 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade at Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/g7PYd2ej0B — 🔥sparkles🔥 (@aprilsparkles1) November 15, 2022

