Solana and Axie Infinity investors flock to the Rocketize Token Presale

By EWN • 15 November 2022 • 10:20

As more individuals begin to use cryptocurrencies and decentralised apps (DApps), there is an increasing need for a simple method of accessing them.

As an investor, you must be informed on emerging crypto breakthroughs, as investing in major currencies with no expertise can be quite detrimental for a beginner. As a result, you must consider considerable potential earnings from platforms like Rocketize Token (JATO), Solana (SOL), and Axie Infinity (AXS).

Source: Rocketize

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) established an open-source blockchain network with various powerful capabilities. Solana (SOL) allows for more control over decentralised applications (dapps). Furthermore, it was outfitted with a few cutting-edge innovations.

Solana’s key goal was to scale its nodes without compromising the system’s security or performance. Solana (SOL) is also a unique cryptocurrency due to its unique properties. The Parallelisation approach is an excellent example. For these reasons, some have dubbed Solana (SOL) the Ethereum killer.

Solana (SOL) is a leading open-source blockchain that can run smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a variety of decentralised apps (dApps). Solana’s native currency is the SOL token, which serves as a vehicle for wealth transfer and security through staking.

Throughout the bear market, team members have been striving to resurrect the Solana (SOL) network. However, Solana (SOL) has experienced daily price reductions. As a result, Solana (SOL) is today valued at only $13, and investors expect the coin to take a long time to recover to its prior high of $260.

Source: Unsplash

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Users can trade and fight with virtual pets called Axies in the NFT-based game Axie Infinity (AXS), which is largely based on Pokemon. Axie Infinity (AXS) is an intriguing game in which players and investors can earn coins that can be converted into cryptocurrency.

Axie Infinity promoted the play-to-earn concept, which has since become the industry standard for blockchain-based games (AXS). The game’s ecosystem, which is based on the Ethereum blockchain, is powered by the AXS coin. The properties of AXS are one of its distinguishing features. You can, for example, breed your Axies to produce new generations, trade them mostly in the marketplace, or play minigames to gain AXS. Additionally, the game has an extensive instructional system to assist new players in learning how to utilise the controls.

Despite the crypto winter, Axie Infinity (AXS) is a solid long-term investment. The team’s ongoing iteration and incorporation of new information keep players intrigued. Furthermore, the game has a huge, active player audience that contributes to the ecosystem’s development.

Rocketize (JATO)

Rocketize is a meme project based on science and space exploration. It attempts to achieve exploits similar to those of Niel Armstrong. Even its native cryptocurrency, JATO, is named after the Jet Assisted Take Off concept.

Rocketize’s creators choose the Binance Smart Chain to host their project. These programmers have chosen to remain nameless. According to reports, they have over 100 donors or volunteers.

Rocketize, unlike other projects, does not grant special treatment to its developers. It did away with stuff like developer wallets and team-reserved coins. This ensures that its activities are fair.

JATO is a BEP 20 currency that acts as Rocketize’s principal currency. It can provide some wonderful features because of its Binance integration. One example is its lightning-fast transactions with cheap costs.

Unlike other cryptocurrency platforms, JATO charges a 2% service fee on all transactions. This tax is not collected by a central wallet. Instead, half of it is distributed to all JATO holders. The other half is either burned or removed from circulation. Because of this periodic burning, JATO is deflationary. As a result, its 1 trillion token supply will diminish over time. This functionality is beneficial to token holders.

The Rocketize platform hopes to include NFT in the future. This protocol will be powered by RockMint, its native NFT platform. Non-fungible tokens will be minted and traded through RockMint.

Rocketize’s blockchain bridge is another feature to look forward to. This protocol will enable users to start swaps between blockchains. It will demolish all existing bridges that impede interoperability.

For More Information On Rocketize (JATO):

Presale: http://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido