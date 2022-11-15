WATCH: Kyiv residential buildings on fire after Russian missile attack

By Vickie Scullard • 15 November 2022 • 15:28

Kyiv residential buildings on fire after Russian missile attack. Credit: Faytuks News/Twitter.

A VIDEO has been shared of Kyiv residential buildings on fire after a Russian missile attack hit Ukraine’s capital.

The footage shows a residential building in Kyiv on fire as Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of launching a series of strikes on civilians across the country.

Targetting residential buildings constitutes a war crime.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by breaking news provider Faytuks News, which has since been shared widely by other media outlets.

According to online reports from officials, the city of Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions have been attacked.

Mayor Vladimir Klitschko reported two residential buildings were hit, with Kyrylo Tymoshenko of the President’s Office sharing a video following the strike which shows buildings engulfed in flames.

Footage from Kyiv: pic.twitter.com/UJkuWXZpn0 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) November 15, 2022

