BREAKING - The truck drivers strike has been called off after just one day Close
Trending:

WATCH: Kyiv residential buildings on fire after Russian missile attack

By Vickie Scullard • 15 November 2022 • 15:28

Kyiv residential buildings on fire after Russian missile attack. Credit: Faytuks News/Twitter.

A VIDEO has been shared of Kyiv residential buildings on fire after a Russian missile attack hit Ukraine’s capital.

The footage shows a residential building in Kyiv on fire as Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of launching a series of strikes on civilians across the country.

Targetting residential buildings constitutes a war crime.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by breaking news provider Faytuks News, which has since been shared widely by other media outlets.

According to online reports from officials, the city of Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions have been attacked.

Mayor Vladimir Klitschko reported two residential buildings were hit, with Kyrylo Tymoshenko of the President’s Office sharing a video following the strike which shows buildings engulfed in flames.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Vickie S
Written by

Vickie Scullard

A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading