By Vickie Scullard • 15 November 2022 • 19:32

Weird moment Valencia bar is flooded by DANA torrential rain and nobody minds. Credit: Bar Trosky/Facebook.

THE moment a bar in Valencia is flooded by heavy torrential rains was caught on camera – but no one seemed to mind as they continued eating breakfast as if nothing happened.

The Valencian Community has been battered with torrential downpours that have caused floods, power cuts, gas leaks, and calls to emergency services.

But while the unsettled weather from DANA wreaked havoc across much of southern and eastern Spain, in one Benaguasil bar, several inches of surprise water did not seem to affect anyone’s mood.

Footage caught on CCTV shows customers at Trotsky bar in the Valencian town of Benaguasil sitting quietly minding their own business at lunchtime as flood water enters the premises.

Rather than getting flustered by wet feet, customers continued to enjoy their brekkie by putting their feet up on the chair so that they stayed dry.

The bar uploaded the amusing moment on its Facebook page.

The clip, which has been sped up, shows water on the bar’s floor as people continue to dine and a worker continues to serve behind the counter.

Then towards the end shows the bar without the excess water – quite a difference, yet no one seemed to mind.

The Euro Weekly News reported about the DANA warning last week after reports that several areas of Spain would be hit with heavy rain.

Aemet predicted that the DANA would hit the south of the Peninsula and in the Mediterranean area, with winds from the sea and stormy showers expected in the south of Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, the east of Castilla-La Mancha, the far east of Andalucia and the Balearic Islands.

