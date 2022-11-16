3 foods that could be the secret to a longer life

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 November 2022 • 14:57

When we see an old person full of life, energetic and surpassing limits of average life expectancy, we often pose the question ‘what’s their secret’ and can we take inspiration to ensure we live life to the full?

This very question got wellness experts at Eden’s Gate thinking, and set out on a mission to discover what the oldest person eats every day. After all, Eden’s Gate goal is to improve the lives of people both mentally and physically.

Wellness expert, Tyler Woodard, at Eden’s Gate has supplied unique commentary on our motivations to be healthy:

“Wanting to live for as long as possible is a natural desire wanted by most. A desire to enjoy all aspects of life and really live each day as best as you can. In order to maintain an active and enjoyable lifestyle your health is the most important aspect to look after. There are many ways of managing your health including exercise, foods, meditation which can be linked to mental health and your environment. A shift in mental and physical health continues to grow with searches for ‘healthy lifestyle’ increasing by 80% worldwide in the last 12 months, demonstrating an on-going motivation to improve our health and wellbeing needs.”

Findings by Eden’s Gate discovered that Jeanne Louise Calment was reported to have been the oldest person in the world, living up to 122 years old. When asked what her secret to a long life was, she answered with olive oil, port and chocolate, even giving up smoking at the age of 120. So what is it exactly about these ingredients Jeanne shared that could be the secret to long living?

Why is olive oil good for you?

Olive oil is very well known for its healthy fats and helping to reduce health conditions and diseases. Olive oil is packed with antioxidants which are considered healthier fats, the main substitute is monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs). This ingredient can be used with nearly everything you cook if necessary, particularly frying vegetables or meat, a very easy ingredient to add into your meals and one you’re bound to have at home. Between one to two tablespoons a day is enough to consume and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Why is chocolate good for you?

Matching with olive oil, chocolate is packed with antioxidants along with anthocyanins and phenolic acids which all play a role in improving brain power, protecting cells from inflammation and boosting your immune system. To further this, dark chocolate in particular plays a distinctive role in your health as it is rich in minerals, such as iron, magnesium and zinc. However, chocolate should be consumed in moderation, as too much can cause obesity and cardiovascular disease. Research suggests 28-50 grams of chocolate is more than enough to gain the health benefits.

Why is port good for you?

Port wine is suggested to help with prevention of heart and autoimmune diseases and reduce cholesterol levels due to low levels of iron and calcium. This is advised to be drunk in moderation, as too much alcohol can cause health problems and addiction. Port also includes anti-inflammatory properties, all contributing to a longer living life. Consuming one small glass for women and two small glasses for a man is more than enough, as port wine can be quite strong and slightly more vicious than other wines.

