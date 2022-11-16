Average price of electricity in Spain will fall slightly on Wednesday, November 16

By Chris King • 16 November 2022 • 3:15
Image of electricity pylons.
Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock
The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 7.96 per cent on Wednesday, November 16, compared to Tuesday 15. Specifically, it will stand at €103.25/MWh.
According to provisional data from the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of light in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand today at €103.98/MWh.
Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 10am and 11am, at €126.53 euros/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €84.40/MWh, will be in the hour between 5am and 6am.
To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation to the gas companies of €-0.73 /MWh. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.
This average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market will be the lowest since last October 29, when it stood at €101.87/MWh, including compensation.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.