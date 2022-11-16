Average price of electricity in Spain will fall slightly on Wednesday, November 16

By Chris King • 16 November 2022 • 3:15

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, November 16, the average price of electricity in Spain will drop by 7.96 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 7.96 per cent on Wednesday, November 16, compared to Tuesday 15. Specifically, it will stand at €103.25/MWh.

According to provisional data from the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of light in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand today at €103.98/MWh.

Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 10am and 11am, at €126.53 euros/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €84.40/MWh, will be in the hour between 5am and 6am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation to the gas companies of €-0.73 /MWh. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

This average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market will be the lowest since last October 29, when it stood at €101.87/MWh, including compensation.

