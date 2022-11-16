BREAKING: TOP Premier League star charged by FA over alleged betting rules breach

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 18:39

A TOP Premier League star has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who narrowly missed out on making it into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar, has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules, as reported on Wednesday, November 16.

It is alleged that Toney breached FA Rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017, and January 23, 2021.

Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response.

“232 times 😐” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Did he get a winner?”

While another person wrote: “232 times 😳 This is probably a very likely reason as to why Toney did not go to the World Cup.”

The news of the young Brentford striker being charged by the FA comes on the same day a former Premier League player was jailed.

Former Premier League footballer John Carew, who played for Aston Villa, Stoke City and West Ham, has been jailed after a court in Norway found him guilty of tax fraud on Wednesday, November 16.

The 43-year-old former Valencia forward was sentenced to one year and two months in prison in regard to charges of tax evasion.

