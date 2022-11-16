BREAKING WATCH – Ukraine has destroyed a Russian occupied airfield

BREAKING: TOP Premier League star charged by FA over alleged betting rules breach Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 23:04

Ukraine has destroyed a Russian occupied airfield using drones in an attack that is believed to have destroyed scores of Su-25 and Su-34 aircraft.

In the video posted by the Ukraine Defence Force on Wednesday, November 16 ongoing explosions can be heard, and flames seen across the sky. 

The attack comes on a day when Russia forces have once again engaged in indiscriminate shelling of Kyiv. 

At this stage it is not known how many planes were destroyed or damaged by Ukraine, suffice to say that they have destroyed a Russian occupied airfield and a number of Russian planes operating from there. 

