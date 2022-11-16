British man, 60, dies after suffering heart attack on a beach in Lanzarote

By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 12:23

Playa Flamingo beach in Lanzarote. Credit: Balate Dorin/Shutterstock.com.

A BRITISH man has tragically died after having a heart attack while on a beach in Lanzarote.

The 60-year-old is understood to have suffered a heart attack on Playa Flamingo, a beach located on the south of the island of Lanzarote.

He is believed to have been diving off the beach around midday on Monday when he became unwell.

A lifeguard is reported to have attempted to help the Brit when he saw he was in difficulty, but sadly there was nothing that could be done to save the man’s life.

Enrique Espinosa, manager of the Security and Emergency Consortium of Lanzarote, confirmed that the man had all the correct permits that allow you to dive, adding that “anything can go wrong” due to it being a high-risk sport.

He said: “He had all the correct permits to be able to dive but diving is a high-risk sport and anything that goes wrong can be fatal.

“He went into cardiac arrest after arriving and attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful.”

A post-mortem is already understood to have taken place, reports the Sun.

According to police sources, the man had “health issues”, although it was not clear if the man lived in Spain or was on holiday in the popular Canary island.

