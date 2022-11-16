By Guest Writer • 16 November 2022 • 11:55

The teams pose in front of the new aircraft Credit: Brussels Airlines

BRUSSELS AIRLINES pays tribute to Belgium’s national football squads by revealing a specially liveried aircraft.

It bears the trident of the men’s team who are known as the Red Devils and the flames of the women’s team who are known as the Red Flames.

Both teams were pictured by the aircraft at Brussels Airport on November 15 as the men got ready to fly to Kuwait for a friendly match with Egypt prior to the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The newly painted Airbus320 stayed on the tarmac however as it doesn’t carry enough fuel to get it to the Middle East and whilst the team jetted off in a larger aircraft, it waited until today (November 16) to take its maiden flight to Paris.

Brussels Airlines has had a special aircraft celebrating football since 2016 but the original plane was only dedicated to the Red Devils and the women’s team was until now ignored but according to the airline the new design says “We are not complete until we are together”.

Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines said “As an ambassador for Belgium, it is has been our honour to be the official airline of both the Red Devils and the Red Flames for many years.

“As of today, we can show the world how we put that ambassadorship for both teams on equal footing, by dedicating our newest Belgian Icon to both the Red Devils and the Red Flames.

“This is a statement to advocate for equal chances and opportunities for everyone, in football, and everywhere else.”

