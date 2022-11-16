Chechen Head wanted by Ukraine’s SBU for torturing Kherson residents

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 20:31

Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov - Credit ID 1974 / Shutterstock.com

The Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov who was installed by the Russian government, is wanted by Ukraine’s security services SBU.

The declaration that Kadyrov is a wanted man was reported by TPYXA news agency on Wednesday, November 16.

Kadyrov is said to be a Colonel General in the Russian military and is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov. His father switched sides during the second Chechen war throwing his support behind Vladimir Putin.

That saw him being appointed to the role in 2003.

The SBU declared Kadyrov wanted pic.twitter.com/pt88PRKW25 — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 16, 2022

Kadyrov is known to rule through oppression and has been criticised on more than one occasion for his human rights abuses.

He is also known to have enriched himself and is no stranger to showing off both his opulence as well as his love for guns and the military.

It is understood that he is wanted in connection with the torture of Ukrainians in Kherson by his soldiers.

В освобожденном Херсоне украинская полиция документирует десятки преступлений, совершенных армией РФ.

Убитых находят в погребах с проломленными черепами. Очевидцы рассказывают об изнасилованиях мужчин и пытках током, как кадыровцы,"перестаравшись во время допроса",убили пленного pic.twitter.com/7uBCBeroAq — Настоящее Время (@CurrentTimeTv) November 15, 2022

The Chechen head has taken to TV and social media channels to express his dislike of Ukrainians and to call for the head of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.