By Chris King • 16 November 2022 • 1:58

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial ‘Angel of Agony’ was tackled by Chris, Moyles, Babatunde and Boy George.

Chris Moyles, Babatunde, and Boy George made their way out of Snake Rock on Tuesday, November 15, to take on the latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial called ‘Angel of Agony’. Ant and Dec finally had somebody different to chat with and make comments about after six consecutive nights with Matt Hancock.

The fact that the three-sectioned figure being used for the trial resembled the iconic ‘Angel of the North’ was not lost on the Geordie hosts. As they explained to the three contestants, this one was all about teamwork.

Boy George decided he would take the lower section of the angel, his job was to find stars out of holes in the wall containing the usual selection of nasties. Once he had a star he had to pass it up to Babatunde on the middle floor.

His part involved passing the star up to Chris on the top floor, via a metal wire casing. This proved incredibly difficult for the Gogglebox star who managed to get the star almost to the top each time but then dropped it and had to start again.

George stopped collecting the stars after number six when it became obvious he was wasting his time. Eventually, they ran out of time and only had three stars and meals for the camp.

Back in Snake Rock, Jill, Seann, and Matt decided they would go for a run and worked out a circuit in and out of the camp. It has to be said that Seann looked rather out of condition. Lioness Jill finally gave in but Matt completed another four laps leading to Seann describing him as a ‘machine’.

Charlene, Seann, and Mike headed out of camp to see what lay in store for them in the Bushtucker trial. They had to keep a white kitchen clean while various things were dumped on the floor. They managed to complete the task and picked up their Dingo Dollars. A packet of jelly babies from Kiosk Kev’s ‘Deals On Wheels’ was the prize for their hard work.

Dinner with three stars was never going to go well, but when crocodile feet appeared, it seemed even worse. Actually, Baba enjoyed them and Mike said they tasted like chicken.

Ana and Dec rolled into the clearing to announce who had been voted by the viewers to face ‘Boiling Point. Matt seems to have been given the cold shoulder by the public now because it will be Chris taking on the trial tonight, Wednesday 16.

