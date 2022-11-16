Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coins could save your Crypto portfolio

By EWN • 16 November 2022 • 11:26

Meme coins are not a fan favourite of many members of the cryptocurrency industry, and to be fair, the reason for this is understandable. It is a long-running discussion within the cryptocurrency industry of how meme coins are applicable in the real world and what their use cases are.

However, for all these sentiments, meme coins seem to be doing well within the cryptocurrency industry and in crypto markets. Known for their massive utility and fun-loving nature, meme coins are emerging as ideal candidates for all sorts of crypto operations, particularly long-term cryptocurrency investments in the current climate.

The current situation within the cryptocurrency industry is causing all sorts of headaches for crypto regulars as the extreme market volatility, and negative crypto makes it difficult to complete crypto operations. As a result, more players are abandoning their trading and investing strategies in favour of a more viable solution within the current climate, such as long-term cryptocurrency investing.

Since meme coins are ideal options in situations like this, this piece discusses three of the most promising meme coins that could yield massive returns in the ongoing bear market. Here’s all you need to know about Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Dogecoin (DOGE) – Can the Original Meme reclaim its former glory?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the largest meme coin by market cap and a notable cryptocurrency within the industry, famous for inspiring the recent trend of meme coins. However, the token’s origins are a bit different than one would imagine.

It was initially created to poke fun at the cryptocurrency industry but has since grown to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies within the industry. Dogecoin’s success sparked a movement within the industry that has seen several other meme coins introduced, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Akita Inu (AKITA).

Dogecoin (DOGE) is notable in the cryptocurrency industry for its impressive speeds and transaction throughput. It can push through multiple transactions in record time and is ideal for everyday transactions. Dogecoin (DOGE) is available on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase and FTX.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The first real threat to Dogecoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme coin by market cap and a cryptocurrency notable for its role in facilitating decentralised community building. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an integral part of an initiative that exists to show that a crypto project can be completely decentralised and succeed. As the native cryptocurrency of the Shiba Inu crypto project, it facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, payment fees and utility.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also a top twenty cryptocurrency by market cap. As such, it possesses stock on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Huobi Global.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Clawing it’s way to the top of the meme coin rankings

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based meme currency that is currently on presale and has raised over $9 million and it is soon to be $10 million, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies this year.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is notable for several attractive qualities, such as a massive supply of about one billion tokens and a lack of transaction taxes that could make it a trader favourite within the industry. It is already emerging as an ideal option for long-term cryptocurrency investing in the current climate.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale but is gradually approaching the end, meaning that the window of opportunity to invest in the cryptocurrency is slowly closing. Once the presale target has been reached users will only be able to purchase it at the publicly listed price.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido